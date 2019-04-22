NFL Draft 2019: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 Rounds

NFL Draft 2019: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 RoundsApril 22, 2019
It's almost here. The 2019 NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 25, with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock.
The three-day event is located in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. Thursday features the opening round, while Friday includes the second and third rounds and Saturday wraps up the seven-round draft.
And you can follow along from nearly anywhere.
In addition to Bleacher Report's show, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will cover the 2019 draft during all three days.
2019 NFL Draft Coverage
Thursday, April 25―Round 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL
Friday, April, 26―Rounds 2-3
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL
Saturday, April 27―Round 4-7
Time: Noon ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL
2019 NFL Draft Round 1 Order
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots
Who Goes No. 1?
For much of the predraft process, it's seemed Arizona and new coach Kliff Kingsbury will pick Kyler Murray. During his only season as the starter at Oklahoma, Murray set multiple records, won a Big 12 championship and earned the 2018 Heisman Trophy.
Is the confidence meter dropping? Or are the latest whispers a classic bit of misinformation before the draft?
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Despite #Sooners QB Kyler Murray being pegged at No. 1, teams further down the #NFL draft have been doing added due diligence on not only Murray but other QBs. Thought being If Murray gets past 1, some guys may trickle. Lock, for example, with visits to #Packers and #Chargers.
Murray is a sensible choice even though Arizona selected Josh Rosen in the first round last year. While he understandably struggled as a rookie, Rosen isn't an untouchable asset. The Cardinals could pick Murray and have him compete or simply trade Rosen.
If Arizona doesn't select Murray, the franchise is likely to target a defensive lineman. Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Ohio State's Nick Bosa are widely considered the best available prospects.
Barring a surprise, the Cardinals won't make a final decision on whether to keep or trade the No. 1 overall pick until they're officially on the clock Thursday.
And then, the fun is only getting started.
