NFL Draft 2019: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 Rounds

It's almost here. The 2019 NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 25, with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock.

The three-day event is located in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. Thursday features the opening round, while Friday includes the second and third rounds and Saturday wraps up the seven-round draft.

And you can follow along from nearly anywhere.

In addition to Bleacher Report's show, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will cover the 2019 draft during all three days.

          

2019 NFL Draft Coverage

Thursday, April 25―Round 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL

            

Friday, April, 26―Rounds 2-3

Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL

            

Saturday, April 27―Round 4-7

Time: Noon ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: ESPN, NFL

               

2019 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals are on the clock.
Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals are on the clock.Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

1. Arizona Cardinals
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. New York Jets
4. Oakland Raiders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. New York Giants
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Detroit Lions
9. Buffalo Bills
10. Denver Broncos
11. Cincinnati Bengals
12. Green Bay Packers
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Atlanta Falcons
15. Washington
16. Carolina Panthers
17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Tennessee Titans
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Seattle Seahawks
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Houston Texans
24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
25. Philadelphia Eagles
26. Indianapolis Colts
27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)
28. Los Angeles Chargers
29. Kansas City Chiefs
30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)
31. Los Angeles Rams
32. New England Patriots

             

Who Goes No. 1?

For much of the predraft process, it's seemed Arizona and new coach Kliff Kingsbury will pick Kyler Murray. During his only season as the starter at Oklahoma, Murray set multiple records, won a Big 12 championship and earned the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

Is the confidence meter dropping? Or are the latest whispers a classic bit of misinformation before the draft?

Murray is a sensible choice even though Arizona selected Josh Rosen in the first round last year. While he understandably struggled as a rookie, Rosen isn't an untouchable asset. The Cardinals could pick Murray and have him compete or simply trade Rosen.

If Arizona doesn't select Murray, the franchise is likely to target a defensive lineman. Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Ohio State's Nick Bosa are widely considered the best available prospects.

Barring a surprise, the Cardinals won't make a final decision on whether to keep or trade the No. 1 overall pick until they're officially on the clock Thursday.

And then, the fun is only getting started.

           

