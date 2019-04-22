NFL Draft 2019: Full TV Schedule and Online Coverage Info for All 7 Rounds

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

It's almost here. The 2019 NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 25, with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock.

The three-day event is located in Nashville, Tennessee, this year. Thursday features the opening round, while Friday includes the second and third rounds and Saturday wraps up the seven-round draft.

And you can follow along from nearly anywhere.

In addition to Bleacher Report's show, ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will cover the 2019 draft during all three days.

2019 NFL Draft Coverage

Thursday, April 25―Round 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ESPN, NFL

Friday, April, 26―Rounds 2-3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ESPN, NFL

Saturday, April 27―Round 4-7

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Stream: ESPN, NFL

2019 NFL Draft Round 1 Order

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Kansas City Chiefs

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

Who Goes No. 1?

For much of the predraft process, it's seemed Arizona and new coach Kliff Kingsbury will pick Kyler Murray. During his only season as the starter at Oklahoma, Murray set multiple records, won a Big 12 championship and earned the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

Is the confidence meter dropping? Or are the latest whispers a classic bit of misinformation before the draft?

Murray is a sensible choice even though Arizona selected Josh Rosen in the first round last year. While he understandably struggled as a rookie, Rosen isn't an untouchable asset. The Cardinals could pick Murray and have him compete or simply trade Rosen.

If Arizona doesn't select Murray, the franchise is likely to target a defensive lineman. Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Ohio State's Nick Bosa are widely considered the best available prospects.

Barring a surprise, the Cardinals won't make a final decision on whether to keep or trade the No. 1 overall pick until they're officially on the clock Thursday.

And then, the fun is only getting started.

