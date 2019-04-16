Ex-Cubs Pitcher Carlos Zambrano Eyes Comeback; Hasn't Pitched in MLB Since 2012

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2019

Venezuela starting pitcher Carlos Zambrano throws in the first inning of the World Baseball Classic first round game against Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, March 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Carlos Zambrano is eyeing a return to Major League Baseball, seven years after he last played in the big leagues.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, Zambrano was at Marlins Park on Monday for a game between the Cubs and Miami Marlins. With regard to an MLB return, Zambrano said, "Why not? Bartolo [Colon] pitched until he was 45. I'm 37."

To prove he's serious, Zambrano showed reporters an email from the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association, welcoming him to play for the team in 2019.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

