Ex-Cubs Pitcher Carlos Zambrano Eyes Comeback; Hasn't Pitched in MLB Since 2012

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Carlos Zambrano is eyeing a return to Major League Baseball, seven years after he last played in the big leagues.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, Zambrano was at Marlins Park on Monday for a game between the Cubs and Miami Marlins. With regard to an MLB return, Zambrano said, "Why not? Bartolo [Colon] pitched until he was 45. I'm 37."

To prove he's serious, Zambrano showed reporters an email from the Chicago Dogs of the independent American Association, welcoming him to play for the team in 2019.

