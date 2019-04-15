Peyton Manning to Host 30-Episode Documentary Series 'Peyton's Places' on ESPN+

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will host a 30-episode documentary series for ESPN+ titled Peyton's Places, ESPN announced Monday.

"This is a journey through 100 years of history, visiting the people and places that have made the NFL what it is," Manning said in the press release. "From throwing a football off a skyscraper to re-enacting the Immaculate Reception and running Elvis Presley’s football plays, every episode on ESPN+ will surprise even the most diehard fan."



In one episode, Manning will watch film from Super Bowl III with Hall of Famer Joe Namath. He'll also sit down with ESPN's Mel Kiper to discuss how the NFL draft has evolved into an annual television spectacle.

This is the second time Manning has worked with ESPN. He hosted a football-centric version of Detail, an ESPN+ series originally started by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In the series, Manning dissected the performances of various quarterbacks throughout the 2018 season.

In retirement, Manning has been a prominent target for high-profile analyst roles during game broadcasts. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported in March 2018 he had turned down offers from both Fox and ESPN.

Until he makes a move to the announce booth, fans will have to content themselves with Peyton's Places to get Manning's opinions on the game. The series will be rolled out in five separate parts. The first part will hit ESPN+ on July 15.