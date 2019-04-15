Video: Watch the Moment NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Finishes 2019 Boston Marathon

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson showed he can race without his car Monday, finishing the Boston Marathon in three hours and nine minutes:

This was the first marathon for the 43-year-old, who announced in February his intention was to finish the race in less than three hours.

"As long as I stay healthy and I can keep that [training] volume up, I think I'll have the kind of day I want to have," Johnson said, per the Associated Press.

He acknowledged in March that he might need to adjust his goal, but he still came very close to breaking the three-hour barrier.

"That's an incredible time for a first-timer," Darren Rovell of Action Network said of Johnson's mark.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and continues to race in the Monster Energy Cup Series, finishing 12th in the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond on Saturday. However, he found a way to train in his spare time and complete the Boston Marathon in impressive fashion.