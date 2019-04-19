The Biggest Game-Changers in the 2019 NFL Draft Class

0 of 7

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is loaded with game-changing prospects, much like last year's class was.

A year ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield stumped defenses with his mobility and arm once he made his NFL debut. Quarterback Lamar Jackson lifted the Baltimore Ravens to the playoffs with his rushing acumen. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley caused defenders to miss as often as he bulldozed over them. Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James bewildered quarterbacks and offensive coaches with his playmaking ability.

This 2019 class should be similar in many ways. It features a passer with incredible mobility to stress defenders. Uber-athletic weapons should open up offenses and create mismatches. Shockingly explosive pass-rushers should keep even calm-and-collected veterans like Tom Brady up at night before games.

The natural blend of talent, athleticism and upside make the following prospects the biggest game-changing players of this year's draft class.