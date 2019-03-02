Kyler Murray Rumors: QB 'Almost Universally' Thought to Be Cardinals' No. 1 Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It is reportedly looking more and more like the Arizona Cardinals will use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.

According to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones on Saturday, those around the league strongly believe Murray is destined to be a Cardinal: "In terms of Murray, people are beginning to believe almost universally he will indeed be the No. 1 pick in this draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In fact, teams picking in the top 10 believe they'll have no chance of drafting Murray. He's not the biggest quarterback in the world, but he is a very big presence at this combine."

Arizona selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of UCLA, but with the Cardinals firing former head coach Steve Wilks and hiring offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury as his replacement, there is no guarantee that Rosen is still coveted by the new regime.

When asked about Murray back in October when he was still the head coach at Texas Tech, Kingsbury gave him high praise and even said that he would select Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft:

Flash forward to now, and Kingsbury will have that opportunity if other decision-makers in the Cardinals organization agree with his assessment of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

On Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim would only say that Rosen is their quarterback "right now," which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement.

With veteran Sam Bradford struggling, Rosen was pressed into action early last season as a rookie. In 14 appearances and 13 starts, Rosen went 3-10 with 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 55.2 percent passing.

It is difficult to say whether Rosen has what it takes to be a quality NFL starter after one season, but the Cardinals have a unique opportunity to take any quarterback they please in the 2019 draft.

There is no question that Murray is a more dynamic option, as he completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions at Oklahoma last season, while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 scores.

The one area in which Rosen has a clear advantage over Murray is size. Rosen is listed at 6'4" and 226 pounds, while Murray measured 5'10 ⅛" and weighed in at 207 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Murray does not plan to do any drills or throw at the combine, but he will do so at Oklahoma's pro day on March 13. If Murray performs well there, it will likely lead to even more speculation linking him with the Cardinals on the heels of a disappointing 3-13 campaign.