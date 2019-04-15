Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Standings on April 15

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe failed to capitalise on Barcelona resting Lionel Messi at the weekend in the race for the European Golden Shoe as he did not manage to score for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG suffered a shock 5-1 defeat at the hands of Lille on Sunday. Juan Bernat grabbed the Parisians' only goal, though Mbappe did provide the assist.

Behind Messi and Mbappe, Fabio Quagliarella bagged his 22nd Serie A goal of the season to edge ahead of Krzysztof Piatek and Duvan Zapata for the Capocannoniere.

Here are the standings on April 15:

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 33 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 66.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 27 x 2.0 = 54.0

3. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T4. Krzysztof Piatek, Genoa/AC Milan: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T6. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T6. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

T8. Mbaye Diagne, Kasımpasa/Galatasaray: 26 x 1.5 = 39.0

T8. Luuk de Jong, PSV Eindhoven: 26 x 1.5 = 39.0

T10. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T10. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

T10. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 19 x 2.0 = 38.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned a difficulty rating to every European league between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate his points total.

For example, the Eredivisie has a rating of 1.5, so Luuk de Jong's goals for PSV are worth fewer points than Messi's in La Liga, which has a maximum rating of two.

Sunday saw Quagliarella produce yet another fine performance as Sampdoria beat Genoa 2-0 in the Derby della Lanterna.

Having assisted Gregoire Defrel's third-minute opener, Quagliarella dispatched a second-half penalty to seal the win and get on the scoresheet after failing to do so in his last three Serie A matches.

The goal puts him back in the lead to finish as Serie A's top scorer and made this the most prolific campaign of his career as he surpassed the 21 goals he scored in all competitions in the 2008-09 season.

In the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot, Salah moved level with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in style.

Two minutes after Sadio Mane had given Liverpool a second-half lead over Chelsea, Salah made it 2-0 when he cut in from the right and unleashed a left-footed thunderbolt into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Football writer Leanne Prescott was in awe:

Goals from outside the box are something of a rarity for the Egyptian, too:

It was the first time he's scored in back-to-back league matches since January, and it sent the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League after City had beaten Crystal Palace 3-1 earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, PSV's Luuk de Jong scored his fifth goal in his last four Eredivisie matches to take his tally for the season to 26:

The strike helped PSV secure a 2-1 win over De Graafschap and keep pace with Ajax, who beat Excelsior 6-2 on Saturday, at the top of the table.

It also saw him equal his best league campaign to date, which he also managed in 2015-16.