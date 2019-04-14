2020 Masters Odds: Tiger Woods Favored to Win over Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods triumphed on Sunday when the 43-year-old won his first Masters since 2005 and first major since 2008.

Vegas is not expecting Woods to wait nearly as long to return to the top moving forward, as Jeff Sherman of SportsBookUSA revealed the early odds for the 2020 Masters Tournament:

Woods slipped on the green jacket after finishing 13 under for the tournament and shooting a 70 for Sunday's final round. Under the five-time Masters champion sat a three-way tie for second at 12 under between Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.