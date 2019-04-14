Masters Results 2019: Top Takeaways and Reaction to Final Standings

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The final stroke was just a short putt that produced a bogey on the 72nd hole. But that seemingly easy tap-in led to a celebration for the ages as Tiger Woods ended years of injury, doubt, uncertainly and personal frustration to win the 2019 Masters in incredible fashion.

Woods came through the way nearly all Masters champions triumph. He played at a championship level on the second nine of the Augusta National Golf Club, making a series of clutch shots and game-changing putts while his competitors struggled to maintain their consistency.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Francesco Molinari, who had played such steady golf through the first three-plus round, struggled badly on the closing holes. He had two double bogey and two bogeys on the second nine and he stumbled down the leaderboard.

While Tiger's play remained steady—"I was plodding along," he said as he assessed his round in Butler Cabin following the triumph—he received bold challenges from Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele and he managed to rebuff them all.

The leaderboard said that he completed 72 holes with a 13-under score of 275, and a one-stroke victory over those three rivals.

Masters Leaderboard

1. Tiger Woods, -13, 275

T-2. Dustin Johnson, -12, 276

T-2. Xander Schaffele, -12, 276

T-2. Brooks Koepka, -12, 276

T-5. Jason Day, -11, 277

T-5. Webb Simpson, -11, 277

T-5.Tony Finau, -11, 277

T-5. Francesco Molinari, -11, 277

T-9. Jon Rahm, -10, 278

T-9. Patrick Cantlay, -10, 278

T-9. Rickie Fowler, -10, 278

It was a triumph that culminated with roars of emotion from Tiger, his multitude of fans at Augusta, his family and close friends, and his many peers.

The hugs Tiger shared with his mother and two children as he celebrated the win brought back echoes of his 1997 triumph at the Masters, when he celebrated with his late father Earl Woods.

The messages of celebration from other sports stars and celebrities was notable. Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus immediately sent a message to CBS announcer Jim Nantz, passing along his congratulations and happiness for Tiger winning the Masters. Nicklaus later phoned in and had a long interview on the Golf Channel, marveling at the intelligence Woods played with throughout the winning round while others struggled.

The victory brought a voluminous reaction from celebrities in the sporting world and beyond.

Messages of congratulations came in from Serena Williams, Magic Johnson, President Donald Trump, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau.

Those were just a few of the messages he received, and as the hours and days go by, many more are likely to find their way to Tiger's social media account.

It is a remarkable achievement, considering that Tiger ranked 780th in the world after the 2017 Masters. The triumph Sunday raised his ranking to No. 6, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Tiger met the media after the celebrations and the awarding of the green jacket, and while he was emotional about winning in front of his family, he also talked about what it took to finish the round.

"I hit some really good shots and I felt that driving the golf ball was one of my strengths all week," Tiger said in the press conference, per the Golf Channel broadcast. "I was just trying to hit my shots and plod along, and then I made birdies on 13, 15 and 16. I had a cushion, and I knew I had to keep the hammer down."

He did just that, and recorded a triumph that may be remembered as long as the game of golf will be played.