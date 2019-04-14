Masters Results 2019: Top Takeaways and Reaction to Final Standings

Masters Results 2019: Top Takeaways and Reaction to Final StandingsApril 14, 2019
The final stroke was just a short putt that produced a bogey on the 72nd hole. But that seemingly easy tap-in led to a celebration for the ages as Tiger Woods ended years of injury, doubt, uncertainly and personal frustration to win the 2019 Masters in incredible fashion.
Woods came through the way nearly all Masters champions triumph. He played at a championship level on the second nine of the Augusta National Golf Club, making a series of clutch shots and game-changing putts while his competitors struggled to maintain their consistency.
Francesco Molinari, who had played such steady golf through the first three-plus round, struggled badly on the closing holes. He had two double bogey and two bogeys on the second nine and he stumbled down the leaderboard.
While Tiger's play remained steady—"I was plodding along," he said as he assessed his round in Butler Cabin following the triumph—he received bold challenges from Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele and he managed to rebuff them all.
The leaderboard said that he completed 72 holes with a 13-under score of 275, and a one-stroke victory over those three rivals.
Masters Leaderboard
1. Tiger Woods, -13, 275
T-2. Dustin Johnson, -12, 276
T-2. Xander Schaffele, -12, 276
T-2. Brooks Koepka, -12, 276
T-5. Jason Day, -11, 277
T-5. Webb Simpson, -11, 277
T-5.Tony Finau, -11, 277
T-5. Francesco Molinari, -11, 277
T-9. Jon Rahm, -10, 278
T-9. Patrick Cantlay, -10, 278
T-9. Rickie Fowler, -10, 278
It was a triumph that culminated with roars of emotion from Tiger, his multitude of fans at Augusta, his family and close friends, and his many peers.
The hugs Tiger shared with his mother and two children as he celebrated the win brought back echoes of his 1997 triumph at the Masters, when he celebrated with his late father Earl Woods.
The messages of celebration from other sports stars and celebrities was notable. Six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus immediately sent a message to CBS announcer Jim Nantz, passing along his congratulations and happiness for Tiger winning the Masters. Nicklaus later phoned in and had a long interview on the Golf Channel, marveling at the intelligence Woods played with throughout the winning round while others struggled.
The victory brought a voluminous reaction from celebrities in the sporting world and beyond.
Messages of congratulations came in from Serena Williams, Magic Johnson, President Donald Trump, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau.
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back!
bubba watson @bubbawatson
Amazing to see @TigerWoods win the @TheMasters again!! Thankful to get to see it in person... congratulations!! #Needs4MoreMajors
Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson
What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎
Tony Finau Golf @tonyfinaugolf
While it wasn't the round I had hoped it would be, it is one that I'll never forget. This @TheMasters week has been incredible, thank you for all of the support this week. Congratulations, @TigerWoods! #TheMasters https://t.co/FdZmvHI5jl
Those were just a few of the messages he received, and as the hours and days go by, many more are likely to find their way to Tiger's social media account.
It is a remarkable achievement, considering that Tiger ranked 780th in the world after the 2017 Masters. The triumph Sunday raised his ranking to No. 6, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
'It fits.' And it looks as good as ever, @TigerWoods. #TheMasters https://t.co/DhSuXlJCzm
Tiger met the media after the celebrations and the awarding of the green jacket, and while he was emotional about winning in front of his family, he also talked about what it took to finish the round.
"I hit some really good shots and I felt that driving the golf ball was one of my strengths all week," Tiger said in the press conference, per the Golf Channel broadcast. "I was just trying to hit my shots and plod along, and then I made birdies on 13, 15 and 16. I had a cushion, and I knew I had to keep the hammer down."
He did just that, and recorded a triumph that may be remembered as long as the game of golf will be played.
🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨
😱 3,955 days since his last Major 🏆 15th Major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005