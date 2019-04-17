Patience or Panic on All 30 MLB Teams' Worst Early 2019 Slumps

0 of 30

As more time passes in the opening month of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, the harder it becomes to simply ignore players who have yet to get going.

So, we've indulged ourselves with a game of "Patience or Panic?"

We dove into each team's most alarming early-season slump and determined whether something is wrong or if it's much ado about nothing. This involved looking underneath surface-level statistics at metrics that provide a clearer picture of how players are performing.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.

Note: Some advanced metrics are current through Monday, April 15.