Juventus vs. Ajax: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus host Ajax in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, with the two sides level at 1-1 after the first leg in Amsterdam.

The result means the tie is finely balanced, but the Italian champions look to have the edge courtesy of their away goal and the fact they have home advantage in the return leg.

However, Ajax will not lack for confidence in Turin. Erik ten Hag's talented young team beat holders Real Madrid 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the last round on their way to a 5-3 aggregate victory.

Date: Tuesday, April 16

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes En Vivo (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Juventus 8-13, Ajax 9-2, draw 11-4

Match Preview

Juventus go into the game after missing the chance to clinch an eighth successive Serie A title on Saturday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men were beaten 2-1 by SPAL, although the Juve boss did rest several key players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, for the match.

Ajax will therefore face a fresh Ronaldo, and Allegri has also hinted that Moise Keane and Paulo Dybala could feature on Tuesday:

The Serie A side have also had some good news on the injury front ahead of the match.

Emre Can, Rodrigo Bentancur, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have all recovered from injury, while the club's medical staff are "optimistic" Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa will be fit, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Allegri has warned his team not to drop their guard against the Dutch side, per JTV (h/t Football Italia):

"Ajax always play the same way, it doesn't matter if they are at home or on their travels," he said. "That means we must play well and have great respect for them. It's a difficult match against a very impressive team."

Ajax warmed up for Tuesday's clash with a 6-2 Eredivisie thrashing of Excelsior. However, the win came at a cost after key midfielder Frenkie de Jong limped off with a hamstring injury.

Ten Hag told reporters after the match the substitution was a precautionary measure.

"He felt something wrong with his hamstring and so we took him off as a precaution," the Ajax boss said. "We were already 1-0 up so there was no point taking any risks."

Opta noted just how influential De Jong was in the first leg:

Ajax have plenty of attacking talent in their ranks, and they will need to score if they are to have any chance of progressing.

David Neres was on target in the first leg, while Dusan Tadic is enjoying a fine campaign with the Dutch giants:

The visitors also have 19-year-old Matthjis de Ligt in defence. The teenager is widely regarded as one of Europe's most exciting talents and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, per Sport:

This should make for an intriguing second leg as both teams look to set up a semi-final against either Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City.

Juventus will be favourites to go through, but Ajax have shown this season they have the talent, mentality and temperament to compete with the best and will be aiming to pull off another shock.