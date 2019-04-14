Jordan Spieth Finishes 5-Under Par at 2019 Masters After Disastrous Round 1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth could never quite erase his disastrous opening round.

Spieth finished his time at the 2019 Masters with a solid 1-under 71 on Sunday, shooting an impressive 8-under across his final three rounds. But Thursday's 75 left him in a hole too deep to escape, ruining what was an otherwise strong showing at Augusta National.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

