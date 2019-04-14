Video: Watch Bryson DeChambeau Hit 21st Hole-in-One in Masters History

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau may no longer be in contention at the Masters after tough rounds on Friday and Saturday, but he reached a milestone nonetheless during his final round on Sunday, nailing a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.

DeChambeau nearly had an ace on the 16th hole Thursday, coming agonizingly short. 

After Thursday's round, he spoke about previously never recording a hole-in-one in his career.

"I've never had an ace, ever, unfortunately," he said, per Alex Myers of GolfChannel.com. "I was really hoping it would go in."

On Sunday, he got his wish. 

