Video: Watch Bryson DeChambeau Hit 21st Hole-in-One in Masters History

Video: Watch Bryson DeChambeau Hit 21st Hole-in-One in Masters HistoryApril 14, 2019
Bryson DeChambeau may no longer be in contention at the Masters after tough rounds on Friday and Saturday, but he reached a milestone nonetheless during his final round on Sunday, nailing a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.
Jumping for joy! @b_dechambeau cards his first ever hole-in-one. https://t.co/rR5RX4AnbH
Bryson DeChambeau aces the 16th hole, making the 21st hole-in-one in the history of #TheMasters. It was also DeChambeau's first ace ever.
DeChambeau nearly had an ace on the 16th hole Thursday, coming agonizingly short.
After Thursday's round, he spoke about previously never recording a hole-in-one in his career.
"I've never had an ace, ever, unfortunately," he said, per Alex Myers of GolfChannel.com. "I was really hoping it would go in."
On Sunday, he got his wish.
