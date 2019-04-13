Arkansas Derby 2019 Results: Omaha Beach Holds Off Improbable for Big Win

On a sloppy track at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Omaha Beach held off Improbable to win the 2019 Arkansas Derby on Saturday.

Omaha Beach entered the Arkansas Derby as a slight 8-5 favorite over Improbable at 9-5, and by virtue of his win, Omaha Beach earned 100 Kentucky Derby points and further established himself as one of the top contenders to win the Run for the Roses.

Meanwhile, Improbable earned 40 Kentucky Derby points with the second-place finish and did enough to make it into the Kentucky Derby field.

Entering the Arkansas Derby, Sportsbook.ag listed Omaha Beach as the third choice to win the Kentucky Derby at 6-1 and Improbable as the second at 5-1 behind Roadster at 9-2.

     

