Watford vs. Arsenal: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal can keep the pressure on Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League by beating Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday.

It won't be easy given the Gunners' dire away record in England's top-flight this season. Watford are also in fine form, having recently reached the FA Cup final.

The Hornets won this fixture last season and have the players to take advantage of a fatigued Arsenal squad likely thinking about Thursday's trip to Napoli in the UEFA Europa League.

Date: Monday, April 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL. NBCSN.

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App. fuboTV.

Odds

Watford: 11-5

Arsenal: 127-100

Draw: 14-5

All odds, per OddsChecker.

Last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Everton maintained an unwanted streak on their travels for the Gunners:

Keeping a clean sheet away from home is something Arsenal have managed just once in 25 fixtures, the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town to close last season and end Arsene Wenger's near-22 years in charge, according to TalkSport's Billy Hawkins.

It's a woeful statistic for a club with ambitions of being in next season's UEFA Champions League. Head coach Unai Emery was hired to make that happen, and the Spaniard revealed how he's spoken to the players about their away day blues, per Goal's Charles Watts: "We spoke a lot about that and what we need to win, to improve, to create. We need sometimes patience, patience to create and improve the spirit."

Emery's immediate challenge will be to refresh his squad ahead of Thursday's quarter-final second leg against Napoli. Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring when the Gunners beat the Serie A outfit 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last week, and his form will determine how Arsenal's season ends.

Ramsey has already agreed to join Napoli's domestic rivals Juventus on a free transfer this summer. Yet he's a player Emery can ill afford to do without before then, since no other midfielder in the squad matches his energy levels and eye for goal.

Mohamed Elneny and Matteo Guendouzi started the defeat to the Toffees, but their cautious, sideways passing made Arsenal predictable in possession and easy to defend. The same partnership would likely struggle to gain a foothold against Watford's formidable combination of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Etienne Capoue.

Emery should be just as concerned about how his suspect defence will deal with Watford forwards Gerard Deulofeu and Troy Deeney. The latter has history with the Gunners, having accused them of lacking "cojones," following last season's 2-1 comeback win at Vicarage Road.

Yet Deulofeu may be the bigger threat after the way he came off the bench to turn around the FA Cup semi-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored twice to overturn a 2-0 deficit and send the Hornets back to Wembley to face Manchester City on Saturday, 18 May.

The gifted winger has been in training following a suspected hamstring problem at Wembley:

Deulofeu could add to Arsenal's misery away from home, particularly if Emery rests several of his key stars with Thursday in mind. Strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will likely be considered for a break, along with playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Even so, Emery's squad has the strength in depth in attacking areas to refresh and still win. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi could come in for Ozil and Aubameyang, while Barcelona loanee Denis Suarez is a candidate for a first league start if Ramsey drops to the bench.

Emery will know he needs to keep his players fresh, especially since winning the Europa League, a tournament he won three times with Sevilla, would also return Arsenal to Europe's top table.

However, the Gunners can hardly risk losing more ground domestically after United moved above them following Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham United. If Watford are already thinking about Wembley, a motivated Arsenal group will snap its struggles away from home.