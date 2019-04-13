Masters Payout 2019: Latest Projections for Top Prize-Money Earners

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The green jacket and a place in the annals of golf history are often considered the top prizes that go along with winning the Masters.

However, there's a lot more to gaining the first major championship of the year than making a fashion statement and finding your name mentioned in the same breath as Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

There's a huge cash prize that goes along with the title, and that amount grows nearly every year.

This year, the Masters will pay out $11.5 million in prize money, $500,000 more than last year, per Golf Digest.

This year's winner will earn $2.07 million for his triumph, nearly $100,000 more than Patrick Reed banked last year when he took home $1.98 million.

The final round of the Masters is almost always won as the shadows of late afternoon make for the most dramatic stage, but that will not be the case this year. Thunderstorms and poor weather are forecast for the afternoon, so the tournament organizers have ordered that the final round start in the early-morning hours.

Instead of the usual twosomes playing from the first hole, the final round of the Masters will be played by threesomes teeing off from both holes No. 1 and No. 10.

Third-round leader Francesco Molinari, who won the British Open last summer, should be in a position to win his first Masters after firing a six-under 66. While the crowd will undoubtedly throw its full support behind Tiger Woods as he goes for his fifth Masters title and his first major title since 2008, Molinari is playing spectacularly steady golf, and he leads Woods and Tony Finau by two strokes.

He has not had a bogey on his scorecard since the 11th hole of Thursday's opening round, and he simply does not make the kind of hurtful shots that can turn a tournament around in a heartbeat.

"I just try to do my best on every hole," Molinari explained to CBS interviewer Amanda Balionis. "I maybe didn't hit the ball as well as I did yesterday, but I putted the ball very well."

The prediction that Tiger won't be able to get the job done on a Sunday may seem harsh because he has come off rounds of 70-68-67, but Molinari's ability to handle pressure with stability and precision makes him a strong front runner and favorite.

Tiger was able to make many of the shorter putts that he had been missing during the first two days of the tournament, and he credited his ability with the flat stick for his ability to get within two strokes of the lead.

"I putted well today," Woods told Balionis. "I felt good about my lines, and today I was able to make the putts that I had been missing.

"Tomorrow is going to be different. When you're in this position in the Masters, you think you can sleep in and prepare for your round. I am going to have to get up very early to get this body prepared for the early start."

Woods later explained that getting up early for a start at 9:20 a.m. ET would involve waking at "3:45 or 4."

Tony Finau played himsef into a prime spot with Saturday's round of 64, and there will be no stopping him if he can match that Sunday. But that is too much to expect of any golfer in the final round of the Masters.

Molinari goes into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Tiger and Finau.

Here's the projections on how the money will be paid after the championship is determined.

Top money projections for 2019 Masters

1. Francesco Molinari, $2,070,000

2. Tiger Woods, $1,242,000

3. Brooks Koepka, $782,000

4. Tony Finau, $552,000

5. Matt Kuchar, $460,000

6. Webb Simpson, $414,000

7. Ian Poulter, $385,250

8. Louis Oosthuie, $356,500

9. Dustin Johnson, $333,500

10. Xander Schauffele, $310,500

While our projections select the leaders after three rounds getting the top spot, that doesn't mean that players like Justin Thomas (six under), Phil Mickelson (six under), Bubba Watson (five under), Tommy Fleetwood (four under) or Jordan Spieth (four under) could rise up and put up a great score and put pressure on the leaders.

However, the course at the Augusta National Golf Club has been receptive, and the belief is that the golfers who finished the third round at the top of the leaderboard will be there at the conclusion of Sunday's round.

Tiger will be close, but Molinari will take the green jacket—and the cash.