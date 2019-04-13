Cole Anthony, James Wiseman Shine as USA Beats World at 2019 Nike Hoop Summit

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Cole Anthony had 25 points and eight rebounds as Team USA beat the World Team 93-87 at the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, on Friday.

Anthony led Team USA thanks to his proficient scoring. He was a dominant force offensively thanks to his outside shooting and iced the game with free throws down the stretch.

Tony Jones of The Athletic liked what he saw, writing that he felt Anthony was better than North Carolina Tar Heels freshman guard Coby White:

White is projected to go fifth overall in NBADraft.net's latest mock.

Matt Prehm of 247Sports highlighted Anthony's work off the dribble:

Anthony, who was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game, is ranked fourth on 247Sports' composite list of recruits in the class of 2019. He has not chosen his collegiate destination but is favored to pick UNC, per 247Sports.

Nico Mannion, who is the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite, had 28 points, five assists and five rebounds for the World Team. David Gardner of Bleacher Report tweeted that Mannion's points came on just 12 shots.

The Arizona recruit, who was arguably the best player on the floor, did not take long to announce his presence.

He immediately scored after the tip and assisted on a three-pointer one possession later. He then stole the ball from Anthony and glided to the hoop for two to give the World Team a 7-0 edge.

After a timeout, the USA Team stormed back thanks to some tough defense to cut the World deficit to 21-19 at the first-quarter break.

Gardner was impressed and noted Arizona's bright 2019-20 future with Mannion and Josh Green, who also played for the World Team:

Mannion continued to dominate: He had 12 points at the half and then 20 points and five assists after three quarters.

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner noted Mannion's bright future:

As did the Seattle Times' Percy Allen, who thinks he'll make a dominant and immediate impact in the Pac-12:

Fran Franschilla of ESPN (h/t Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Forbes and SportsNet New York) offered a comparison to ex-Duke superstar point guard Bobby Hurley, who won two national titles:

James Wiseman, who is Memphis-bound, impressed for Team USA. The 7'1" center was a tough post presence against the World Team, swatting shots like he was ex-NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

Gardner credited Wiseman's defensive efforts:

Wiseman also showed his merits on the offensive end, notably nailing a spinning 360-degree layup on the fast break to give Team USA a late 86-84 lead.

Zagoria said Wiseman would be in the top five of this year's draft, which is stacked thanks to Duke forward Zion Williamson (who is expected to declare) and Murray State point guard Ja Morant:

Zagoria also said that NBA personnel were out in full force:

This year marked the 22nd iteration of the Summit, which has featured NBA luminaries such as Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Derrick Rose and Kevin Durant. Per the Nike Hoop Summit website, 27 All-Stars and four NBA MVPs have taken part in the contest. The past nine No. 1 overall draft picks have also played.