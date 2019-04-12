Video: Watch Serge Ibaka Serve Kawhi Leonard Beef Penis Pizza on Cooking Show

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard may have thought he was appearing on teammate Serge Ibaka's YouTube series "How Hungry Are You?," but little did he know the show would have a Fear Factor vibe to it.

When Ibaka asked his teammate how hungry he was and Leonard responded "starving," that presented an opportunity to surprise the three-time All-Star with an unconventional meal: beef penis pizza (around the 16:50 mark in the video below).

"Oh nah," Leonard reacted. "That's out. That's out for me, bro. No siree bob."

With Leonard—who said he was vegan—appearing to be hesitant, Ibaka explained that beef penis has "a lot of protein." Eventually, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP relented and gave it a try, later admitting he was going to be willing to try anything Ibaka cooked.

The verdict?

"It's not tender, man," Leonard said. "You can't really taste it. The pizza's good, though. ... It's cool. ... It's just, like, chewy."