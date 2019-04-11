Video: Watch Robot 'CUE3' Nail Half-Court Shot Like Stephen Curry

Video: Watch Robot 'CUE3' Nail Half-Court Shot Like Stephen CurryApril 11, 2019
Yuri Kageyama/Associated Press
A robot programmed to shoot a basketball knocked down an impressive half-court shot during a B.League event in Japan on Thursday.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
This robot was programmed to pull up like Steph 😳 (via @B_LEAGUE) https://t.co/PtZAYf0OJq
The robot, named "CUE3," might not feature the quick, fluid release of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, but it rattled home the long-range effort with similar ease.
Its shooting success released an avalanche of jokes about the outside shooting struggles of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who's failed to make a three on 17 attempts through two NBA seasons.
The scientific achievement might not be on the same level as capturing the first photo of a black hole, but it's fun nevertheless.
