Video: Watch Robot 'CUE3' Nail Half-Court Shot Like Stephen Curry

A robot programmed to shoot a basketball knocked down an impressive half-court shot during a B.League event in Japan on Thursday.

The robot, named "CUE3," might not feature the quick, fluid release of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, but it rattled home the long-range effort with similar ease.

Its shooting success released an avalanche of jokes about the outside shooting struggles of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who's failed to make a three on 17 attempts through two NBA seasons.

The scientific achievement might not be on the same level as capturing the first photo of a black hole, but it's fun nevertheless.