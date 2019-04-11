Video: Watch Robot 'CUE3' Nail Half-Court Shot Like Stephen Curry

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

Toyota’s basketball robot Cue 3 demonstrates Monday, April 1, 2019 at a gymnasium in Fuchu, Tokyo. The 207-centimeter (six-foot-10) -tall machine made five of eight three-pointer shots in a demonstration in a Tokyo suburb Monday, a ratio its engineers say is worse than usual. Toyota Motor Corp.’s robot, called Cue 3, computes as a three-dimensional image where the basket is, using sensors on its torso, and adjusts motors inside its arm and knees to give the shot the right angle and propulsion for a swish.(AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
Yuri Kageyama/Associated Press

A robot programmed to shoot a basketball knocked down an impressive half-court shot during a B.League event in Japan on Thursday.

The robot, named "CUE3," might not feature the quick, fluid release of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, but it rattled home the long-range effort with similar ease.

Its shooting success released an avalanche of jokes about the outside shooting struggles of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who's failed to make a three on 17 attempts through two NBA seasons.

The scientific achievement might not be on the same level as capturing the first photo of a black hole, but it's fun nevertheless.

