Conor McGregor Says He Broke His Foot 3 Weeks Before UFC 229 Fight vs. Khabib

Conor McGregor Says He Broke His Foot 3 Weeks Before UFC 229 Fight vs. KhabibApril 11, 2019
Conor McGregor has said he entered his infamous bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 with a broken foot.
McGregor was forced to tap out in the fourth round after being knocked down in the second as his Russian opponent proved too much in the October 2018 meeting.
Notorious revealed he had an injury when answering a question on Twitter about his footwork in the fight:
Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA
I broke my foot 3 weeks out from the bout. I still marched forward however, and also landed the final blows of the night. On his blood brother. I am happy with how the contest went and the lessons learned. In my fighting and more importantly my preparation. Time will reveal all. https://t.co/VNxbrfk6qx
The night ended in controversy as members of both fighters' entourages brawled with each other.
McGregor was given a six-month suspension for his part in the post-fight incident, with Nurmagomedov receiving a nine-month ban.
The Irishman appeared short of his best in the Octagon that night, and the new information about a broken foot would explain why the fighter lacked mobility in Las Vegas.
Predictions, Picks for UFC 236 ✅