Conor McGregor Says He Broke His Foot 3 Weeks Before UFC 229 Fight vs. Khabib

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Conor McGregor of Ireland is involved in a post-fight incident following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has said he entered his infamous bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 with a broken foot.

McGregor was forced to tap out in the fourth round after being knocked down in the second as his Russian opponent proved too much in the October 2018 meeting.

Notorious revealed he had an injury when answering a question on Twitter about his footwork in the fight:

The night ended in controversy as members of both fighters' entourages brawled with each other.

McGregor was given a six-month suspension for his part in the post-fight incident, with Nurmagomedov receiving a nine-month ban.

The Irishman appeared short of his best in the Octagon that night, and the new information about a broken foot would explain why the fighter lacked mobility in Las Vegas.  

