Conor McGregor Says He Broke His Foot 3 Weeks Before UFC 229 Fight vs. Khabib

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has said he entered his infamous bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 with a broken foot.

McGregor was forced to tap out in the fourth round after being knocked down in the second as his Russian opponent proved too much in the October 2018 meeting.

Notorious revealed he had an injury when answering a question on Twitter about his footwork in the fight:

The night ended in controversy as members of both fighters' entourages brawled with each other.

McGregor was given a six-month suspension for his part in the post-fight incident, with Nurmagomedov receiving a nine-month ban.



The Irishman appeared short of his best in the Octagon that night, and the new information about a broken foot would explain why the fighter lacked mobility in Las Vegas.