UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

The UFC will head to Atlanta on Saturday, with two interim title fights headlining UFC 236.

In the main event, Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier will cross paths for the second time in their careers. The pair fought as relatively unknown featherweights in 2012 but will do battle with the interim lightweight strap on the line this time around.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov will have a close eye on that one, the co-main event will likely figure out the fighter Robert Whittaker will face when he is fit to return to the Octagon. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will collide in a matchup of would-be middleweight contenders.

Rounding out the rest of the main card will be a trio of well-matched fights featuring Eryk Anders, Alan Jouban and Ovince Saint Preux.

UFC 236 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, PPV on ESPN+)

Max Holloway -225 (bet $225 to win $100); Dustin Poirier +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

+175 (bet $100 to win $175) Kelvin Gastelum +145; Israel Adesanya -175

+145; Israel -175 Eryk Anders -200; Khalil Rountree +160

Anders -200; Khalil +160 Alan Jouban -120; Dwight Grant -110

-120; Dwight Grant -110 Ovince Saint Preux -110; Nikita Krylov -120

Prelims (8 p.m., ESPN)

Jalin Turner -120; Matt Frevola -110

Turner -120; Matt -110 Wilson Reis +130; Alexandre Pantoja -160

+130; Alexandre -160 Max Griffin -115; Zelim Imadaev -115

Zelim -115 Boston Salmon -135; Khalid Taha +105

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET, Fight Pass)

Curtis Millender +105; Belal Muhammad -135

+105; Muhammad -135 Montel Jackson -550; Andre Soukhamthath +375

Jackson -550; Andre +375 Lauren Mueller +140; Poliana Botelho -170

-170 Brandon Davis -165; Randy Costa +135

Odds via Action Network.

Predictions

Poirier Stops the Blessed Train

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have transformed themselves since their 2012 meeting.

Holloway has since become a masterful striker who's willing to throw volume until the opponent has no other choice but to quit. Poirier has become a wrecking machine who has finished Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis in his last three fights to get to this point.

The result should be one of the best fights of the year in a difficult matchup to predict.

Holloway has made an excellent case to be considered the greatest featherweight of all time. Two TKO wins over Jose Aldo in a row and dismantling Brian Ortega have left little for him to prove in the division outside of avenging his loss to Conor McGregor.

But the question is whether he can repeat that success at lightweight. Poirier has found his home in the 155-pound division and offers a lot of power there.

The obvious battle in the stand up is one of attrition vs. power. Holloway's blistering accuracy and volume have been problems for everyone he's fought. He just piles up the damage until the opponent crumbles underneath the weight of it.

Poirier, however, is a pure power puncher. He's going to throw with bad intentions every time and can change the course of a fight in a moment's notice.

He's able to handle pressure as well, though. He TKO'd Justin Gaethje at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018 in the fourth round after outstriking him 174-115.

This fight should be every bit of exciting as that one was and could have a similar result. In an instant classic, Poirier pulls off the upset with a punch that lands flush in a wild exchange.

Prediction: Poirier via second-round TKO.

Adesanya Takes Next Step to Being Elite

Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum couldn't be two more contrasting middleweights.

Adesanya is long, lanky and a generational striking talent. His ability to intertwine flashy kicks and spinning strikes with his jab give him a consistent approach to the stand up that is every bit as dependable as it is lethal.

Gastelum is the perfect foil. He's short and stocky for a middleweight. Coming in at just 5'9", the former welterweight has to work just to get within striking distance of most opponents, and there's nothing flashy about his game. Yet he tends to get the job done.

So will the flashy up-and-comer get his comeuppance from the workman that is Gastelum?

That's the crux of this fight.

There's a path to victory for Gastelum. If he's able to smother Adesanya, close the distance, fight in the clinch and follow up with takedowns, he can make things awfully uncomfortable for The Last Stylebender.

But that's assuming he can consistently do that for five rounds. That's a long time to have to continue to close the distance safely. That's a lot to do against a guy capable of unfurling myriad strikes at his opponent's head.

Gastelum could well win the fight, but his margin for error is a lot smaller than Adesanya's. It's hard to imagine Adesanya's prodigious striking not being the difference-maker in this spot. A wild matchup with Robert Whittaker is on the horizon.

Prediction: Adesanya via third-round TKO.