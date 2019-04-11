UFC 236 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PIcks

4 of 5

This is the fight I am most looking forward to from Atlanta. Kelvin Gastelum has big power in his hands, but he is not likely to stand and exchange with Adesanya for any extended period of time. As for Israel Adesanya, we have not yet really seen what his defensive grappling is like against elite opposition. There are a lot of questions that should get answered in this stylistic clash.

Adesanya's aura is why I'll take the Kiwi. Sometimes it's that aura that truly sets a fighter apart from the field. He has backed up everything he has said thus far and I am a believer that he is the real deal and I am not sold Gastelum can hold him down for 25 minutes. Adesanya starts slow and calculated, and it will be an accumulation of damage that will eventually call the referee to save Gastelum.

Adesanya, TKO, Rd. 4





Snowden

I guess I'm going to be last to board the Adesanya hype train. It's long left the station and is circling back for another lap. But I'm still hesitant to jump on. His win over Anderson Silva to little to assuage my doubts and there's a little voice in my head urging caution.

Gastelum is the kind of fighter no one wants to see across the cage. He has explosive power, solid wrestling and a proven track record of battling back from adversity. Those are pretty important line items when trying to create the kind of resume that earns UFC title shots. He's the real thing and is going to send Adesanya back to the undercard for some seasoning.

Gastelum, unanimous decision





Harris

When I think about this fight, I keep going back to Adesanya's coming-out party against Derek Brunson at Madison Square Garden. He was equal to the moment and more, but as much as that I remember his takedown defense. He controlled Brunson as if he had him on a string. It only took a tiny opening for Adesanya to flash that lethal striking. Is Gastelum better than Brunson? You better believe it. Can Gastelum win? Darn right. But Adesanya has momentum now, and his skill set appears to compare favorably with Gastelum's until, well, it doesn't.

Adesanya, TKO, Rd. 3