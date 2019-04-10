Raiders Draft Rumors: OAK 'Very High' on Dwayne Haskins If He Slides in Round 1

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes during NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have consistently said Derek Carr is their franchise quarterback this offseason, but that hasn't stopped them from considering their options.

Michael Silver of NFL Network said the Raiders are "very high" on Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and would consider moving up to draft him if he begins sliding down on draft night.

The Raiders have the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 picks in the first round. Silver said the team could also draft Kyler Murray if he drops to No. 4, though most expect him to be taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 pick.

Haskins was considered a top-10 lock for much of the draft process before recent rumors of his stock dropping. Peter King of NBC Sports reported Haskins "could plummet" on draft day, and Haskins is not among the players who are attending the April 25 festivities.

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season, his only year as a starter. He flashed an ability to hit every throw on the field but is not as mobile as Kyler Murray and does not have quite the same level of arm strength as Drew Lock.

"I feel like each game I learned something new about myself, about my offense and my players around me," Haskins told reporters about his game at the combine. "As the season went on, I got more experience as far as knowing situations, knowing where to go with the ball, knowing when to force passes, when to check things down, knowing when to be conservative, when to gamble. So throughout the season I just got better at playing quarterback."

Carr tied for third place in MVP voting in 2016 but has struggled to live up to that performance level the last two seasons. He threw for 4,049 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2018, his first year under Jon Gruden. The relationship between Gruden and Carr seemed rocky at times, but the Raiders coach has maintained Carr will be under center next season.

"He threw in a very dire, tough circumstance," Gruden said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Sacramento Bee. "I've got a lot of confidence in Carr; what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line."

The Raiders have added a number of veteran pieces to their offense this offseason that would lend to the belief they're confident in Carr. That said, if Haskins is available in the mid-teens, Gruden might not be able to resist capitalizing on an undervalued asset. 

Related

    Report: Redskins 'Not Actively Chasing' Rosen Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins 'Not Actively Chasing' Rosen Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Still Looking for Site for 2nd 'Home' Preseason Game

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Still Looking for Site for 2nd 'Home' Preseason Game

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Shane Ray Leaves Oakland Without a Deal

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Shane Ray Leaves Oakland Without a Deal

    Oakland Raiders
    via Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Draft Radar - Cornerbacks

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Draft Radar - Cornerbacks

    Silver And Black Pride
    via Silver And Black Pride