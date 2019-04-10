Raiders Draft Rumors: OAK 'Very High' on Dwayne Haskins If He Slides in Round 1

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have consistently said Derek Carr is their franchise quarterback this offseason, but that hasn't stopped them from considering their options.

Michael Silver of NFL Network said the Raiders are "very high" on Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and would consider moving up to draft him if he begins sliding down on draft night.

The Raiders have the Nos. 4, 24 and 27 picks in the first round. Silver said the team could also draft Kyler Murray if he drops to No. 4, though most expect him to be taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 pick.

Haskins was considered a top-10 lock for much of the draft process before recent rumors of his stock dropping. Peter King of NBC Sports reported Haskins "could plummet" on draft day, and Haskins is not among the players who are attending the April 25 festivities.

Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against eight interceptions last season, his only year as a starter. He flashed an ability to hit every throw on the field but is not as mobile as Kyler Murray and does not have quite the same level of arm strength as Drew Lock.