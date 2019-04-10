Raiders Draft Rumors: OAK 'Very High' on Dwayne Haskins If He Slides in Round 1

"I feel like each game I learned something new about myself, about my offense and my players around me," Haskins told reporters about his game at the combine. "As the season went on, I got more experience as far as knowing situations, knowing where to go with the ball, knowing when to force passes, when to check things down, knowing when to be conservative, when to gamble. So throughout the season I just got better at playing quarterback."
Carr tied for third place in MVP voting in 2016 but has struggled to live up to that performance level the last two seasons. He threw for 4,049 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 2018, his first year under Jon Gruden. The relationship between Gruden and Carr seemed rocky at times, but the Raiders coach has maintained Carr will be under center next season.
"He threw in a very dire, tough circumstance," Gruden said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Sacramento Bee. "I've got a lot of confidence in Carr; what he can do with Antonio Brown, with Tyrell Williams, with Trent Brown coming in here to help our offensive line."
The Raiders have added a number of veteran pieces to their offense this offseason that would lend to the belief they're confident in Carr. That said, if Haskins is available in the mid-teens, Gruden might not be able to resist capitalizing on an undervalued asset.
Report: Redskins 'Not Actively Chasing' Rosen Trade