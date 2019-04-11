MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Biggest Stars Stack Up

2 of 12

Bob Levey/Getty Images

No. 20: Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins

Nelson Cruz will turn 39 in July. A steep fall could come at any moment. He also hit 37 home runs for the Mariners last season before he signed a one-year, $14.3 million pact with the Minnesota Twins. Despite his advancing age, he seems like a designated hitter who could be more fine wine than vinegar in his later years.

No. 19: Zack Greinke, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

After the Arizona Diamondbacks jettisoned standouts such as franchise first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter, Zack Greinke is the top remaining star based on the strength of his resume (five All-Star nods and the 2009 AL Cy Young Award) and recent results (3.21 ERA in 207.2 innings during 2018). He's 35 years old and owed $34.5 million this season, then $35 million in both 2020 and 2021. But he remains a rotation-fronting talent.

No. 18: Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants

Buster Posey is 32 years old and coming off hip surgery. He's hitting .212 as of this writing. It's easy to pen his eulogy, or at least predict his imminent downfall. That said, he's been the best catcher in baseball for the better part of a decade, winning an NL MVP Award along the way. Even as the San Francisco Giants lurch into an inevitable rebuild, we're not ready to write off the iconic backstop who helped author their trio of even-year titles.

No. 17: Chris Archer, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Can the Pittsburgh Pirates compete in the deep NL Central? That's an open question. However, they have an ace in Chris Archer who they acquired from the Rays last summer. The 30-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 11 innings through his first two starts. A pending five-game suspension related to an on-field incident adds a wrinkle, but it doesn't diminish his worth.

No. 16: Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves

First baseman Freddie Freeman is arguably the Atlanta Braves' biggest superstar. But we're giving the cap-tip to outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who was named NL Rookie of the Year last season and is an MVP contender this year. A sophomore slump looms, but we're banking on more stat-stuffing from one of MLB's fastest risers.

No. 15: Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds

In 2018, Joey Votto paced the NL in on-base percentage for the third consecutive season and the seventh time in the last nine years. His home run total dropped from 36 in 2017 to 12 in 2018, but he still posted an .837 OPS. Though he's 35 years old, his OBP abilities could help him remain elite for the foreseeable future.

No. 14: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is set to return for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He may be the best pitcher of his generation and deserves the benefit of the doubt despite injury worries, including recent shoulder trouble. The bottom line is this: Every baseball fan wants him back. And he's seemingly coming back. Cross your fingers.

No. 13: Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs

Kris Bryant won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and the NL MVP Award one season later. He finished seventh in NL MVP voting in 2017 but posted career lows in home runs (13), RBI (52) and OPS (.834) last year. He could reaffirm his status as one of the game's best players in 2019 or tumble further. His abilities aren't in question, but the jury is out.

No. 12: Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom is among the best pitchers in MLB. Period. He's fanned 27 in 17 innings so far this season, which suggests his bat-missing ways haven't changed. Is another Cy Young coming? It's a strong bet.

No. 11: Aaron Judge, 1B, New York Yankees

Injuries limited Aaron Judge to 112 games last season, but he launched 52 home runs, posted a 1.049 OPS and won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. He's crushed three homers through his first 11 games with the Yanks this year and may be prepared for a stellar campaign in the Bronx.