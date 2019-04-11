MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Biggest Stars Stack Up

MLB Superstar Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams' Biggest Stars Stack UpApril 11, 2019
What makes a superstar? That's the first question we had to answer before ranking each MLB team's representative.
Stats, awards and accolades matter. Most of the players on this list are objectively the best players on their respective clubs.
But we also considered more subjective factors such as popularity, charisma and name recognition. In some cases, only one obvious choice existed. In others, a team had an embarrassment of riches from which to choose. In others still, we had to stretch to find a worthy candidate.
That stipulated, here is the biggest superstar (or, occasionally, "superstar") from every franchise, ranked from worst to best.
30-21: Chris Davis-Blake Treinen
No. 30: Chris Davis, 1B, Baltimore Orioles
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Not so long ago, Chris Davis was among the most feared sluggers in either league. Now, he's a shell of a shell of a shell of his former self. Baltimore owes him $92 million and he's somehow getting worse. Yet he's still the nearest thing the rebuilding O's have to a "superstar." Who else would we choose? Jonathan Villar? Trey Mancini? Dylan Bundy?
No. 29: Starlin Castro, 2B, Miami Marlins
Again, we're stretching the definition of "superstar" past its breaking point. But Starlin Castro is a four-time All-Star in his age-29 season who could generate trade-deadline interest for the rebuilding Miami Marlins.
No. 28: Shin-Soo Choo, OF/DH, Texas Rangers
Shin-Soo Choo enjoyed a nice comeback season in 2018 and made the Junior Circuit All-Star squad. He's owed $21 million in both 2019 and 2020, is 36 years old and is extremely limited defensively. That makes him borderline untradable for the Texas Rangers, though he's got some gas sloshing in the tank.
No. 27: Alex Gordon, OF, Kansas City Royals
Alex Gordon is a payroll drag for the small-market Kansas City Royals, who owe him $20 million in 2019 with a $4 million buyout next season. That said, the six-time Gold Glover had a .313 average and .973 OPS entering play Wednesday. Second baseman Whit Merrifield is the better player at this point, but Gordon is the bigger name, and there's at least a glimmer of hope for a rebound.
No. 26: Miguel Cabrera, 1B/DH, Detroit Tigers
It pains us to put Miguel Cabrera, a likely Hall of Famer, this low. But he'll turn 36 on April 18, played only 38 games in 2018 due to injury and sports a .681 OPS with one extra-base hit thus far in 2019. A comeback is theoretically in the cards for the two-time American League MVP, and his name recognition alone makes him the biggest superstar on a largely anonymous Tigers roster.
No. 25: Marcus Stroman, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays
In 18.2 innings this season, Marcus Stroman has struck out 18 batters and posted a 2.41 ERA. He was a top-10 AL Cy Young Award finisher in 2017 and is rebuilding his value after a tough 2018 campaign for a Toronto Blue Jays club that would surely love to unload him for a cache of prospects at the trade deadline.
No. 24: Jose Abreu, 1B, Chicago White Sox
Jose Abreu made his second career All-Star appearance, won a Silver Slugger Award and hit 22 home runs last season. His OPS fell from .906 to .798, but he'll likely be a trade chip for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox when midseason approaches.
No. 23: Edwin Encarnacion, 1B/DH, Seattle Mariners
Edwin Encarnacion seemed like a piece of trade-bait flotsam when the Seattle Mariners acquired him from the Cleveland Indians this winter. Now, the veteran slugger and three-time All-Star owns a 1.090 OPS for the surprisingly scalding Seattle Mariners.
No. 22: Blake Treinen, RHP, Oakland Athletics
Closer Blake Treinen burst through with the Oakland Athletics in 2018, posting a 0.78 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. The 30-year-old righty is subject to the performance whims that impact most relievers, but he's once again positioned among the best late-inning arms in the game.
No 21: Blake Snell, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays
Blake Snell led the AL with a 1.89 ERA in 2018 and went 21-5. He struck out 221 batters in 180.2 innings and won AL Cy Young Award honors. On top of that, he landed a five-year, $50 million extension. After striking out 27 in his first 19 frames, he's on pace to add more hardware to his awards chest.
20-11: Nelson Cruz-Aaron Judge
No. 20: Nelson Cruz, DH, Minnesota Twins
Nelson Cruz will turn 39 in July. A steep fall could come at any moment. He also hit 37 home runs for the Mariners last season before he signed a one-year, $14.3 million pact with the Minnesota Twins. Despite his advancing age, he seems like a designated hitter who could be more fine wine than vinegar in his later years.
No. 19: Zack Greinke, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
After the Arizona Diamondbacks jettisoned standouts such as franchise first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter, Zack Greinke is the top remaining star based on the strength of his resume (five All-Star nods and the 2009 AL Cy Young Award) and recent results (3.21 ERA in 207.2 innings during 2018). He's 35 years old and owed $34.5 million this season, then $35 million in both 2020 and 2021. But he remains a rotation-fronting talent.
No. 18: Buster Posey, C, San Francisco Giants
Buster Posey is 32 years old and coming off hip surgery. He's hitting .212 as of this writing. It's easy to pen his eulogy, or at least predict his imminent downfall. That said, he's been the best catcher in baseball for the better part of a decade, winning an NL MVP Award along the way. Even as the San Francisco Giants lurch into an inevitable rebuild, we're not ready to write off the iconic backstop who helped author their trio of even-year titles.
No. 17: Chris Archer, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates compete in the deep NL Central? That's an open question. However, they have an ace in Chris Archer who they acquired from the Rays last summer. The 30-year-old owns a 2.45 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 11 innings through his first two starts. A pending five-game suspension related to an on-field incident adds a wrinkle, but it doesn't diminish his worth.
No. 16: Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves
First baseman Freddie Freeman is arguably the Atlanta Braves' biggest superstar. But we're giving the cap-tip to outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who was named NL Rookie of the Year last season and is an MVP contender this year. A sophomore slump looms, but we're banking on more stat-stuffing from one of MLB's fastest risers.
No. 15: Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds
In 2018, Joey Votto paced the NL in on-base percentage for the third consecutive season and the seventh time in the last nine years. His home run total dropped from 36 in 2017 to 12 in 2018, but he still posted an .837 OPS. Though he's 35 years old, his OBP abilities could help him remain elite for the foreseeable future.
No. 14: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw is set to return for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He may be the best pitcher of his generation and deserves the benefit of the doubt despite injury worries, including recent shoulder trouble. The bottom line is this: Every baseball fan wants him back. And he's seemingly coming back. Cross your fingers.
No. 13: Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
Kris Bryant won NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and the NL MVP Award one season later. He finished seventh in NL MVP voting in 2017 but posted career lows in home runs (13), RBI (52) and OPS (.834) last year. He could reaffirm his status as one of the game's best players in 2019 or tumble further. His abilities aren't in question, but the jury is out.
No. 12: Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom is among the best pitchers in MLB. Period. He's fanned 27 in 17 innings so far this season, which suggests his bat-missing ways haven't changed. Is another Cy Young coming? It's a strong bet.
No. 11: Aaron Judge, 1B, New York Yankees
Injuries limited Aaron Judge to 112 games last season, but he launched 52 home runs, posted a 1.049 OPS and won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. He's crushed three homers through his first 11 games with the Yanks this year and may be prepared for a stellar campaign in the Bronx.
No. 10: Bryce Harper, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
In 10 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, six-time All-Star Bryce Harper has a 1.299 OPS and four homers. That's on the heels of a 13-year, $330 million deal he inked to leave the Washington Nationals behind.
He hasn't earned his money yet (duh).
But the 2015 National League MVP is just 26 years old. He's averaged 32 home runs a season since 2015, and he's well on his way to making Phils fans thankful he plies his trade in the City of Brotherly Love.
No. 9: Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich made a massive impact in his first season with the Milwaukee Brewers, winning NL MVP honors.
The 27-year-old also won the batting title with a .326 average, posted an NL-leading 1.000 OPS, hit 36 home runs and swiped 22 bases.
Already, he's proving it was no fluke.
Brewers fans are permitted to expect enormous things.
No. 8: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt got a change of scenery when the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals back in December, and the five-year, $130 million extension he signed with the Redbirds ensured he'd have a home for a while.
The 31-year-old six-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner is the best all-around first baseman in the game. He posted a .922 OPS in 2018 and has six homers through 11 games with the Cards.
He's just plain good, whether it be in the desert or eastern Missouri.
No. 7: Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Jose Altuve won AL MVP honors and a batting title in 2017.
In 2018, he "dipped" to a .316 average and .837 OPS. All in all, the diminutive Houston Astros second baseman and six-time All-Star remains one of the most dynamic players at any position.
He's homered three times through 12 games in 2019, which seems like a solid sign of things to come.
"Over the last couple of years, he's become a better hitter as he's maturing," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said, per Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle. "That's scary to say."
Scary indeed.
No. 6: Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
After signing a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado could lead the under-the-radar Friars back to contention after a 12-year postseason drought.
Questions about his hustle aside, Machado is an unimpeachable talent. He hit 37 home runs with a .905 OPS last season, has won two Gold Gloves at third base and is 26 years old.
Add in burgeoning Padres shortstop prospect Fernando Tatis Jr., and you've got possibly the greatest up-and-coming left side of the infield in the game.
No. 5: Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals
Max Scherzer led all of baseball in innings pitched (220.2) and strikeouts (300) in 2018. He's logged more than 200 innings and struck out at least 240 batters for six straight campaigns.
With Bryce Harper departing the nation's capital for Philadelphia, Mad Max is the Nats' top star
They'll be in for a fight in the deep NL East, but Scherzer is deserving of top franchise star status and is a strong candidate to add a fourth Cy Young Award to his mantle after fanning 28 in just 19.0 innings thus far in 2019.
No. 4: Francisco Lindor, SS, Cleveland Indians
You could make an argument for third baseman Jose Ramirez or right-hander Corey Kluber as the Cleveland Indians' top superstar.
But it's hard to make an argument against Francisco Lindor.
The 25-year-old set career highs in home runs (38) and OPS (.871) for the Cleveland Indians in 2018, stole 25 bases and played typically superlative defense at shortstop.
A right calf injury suffered this spring set him back, but it should be a mere bump in the road.
No. 3: Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
Nolan Arenado led the NL with 38 homers last season, notched 110 RBI and posted a .935 OPS. He won a sixth straight Gold Glove at third base, meaning he's taken home the award every year he's been in the big leagues thus far.
He was set to become a free agent after 2019, but the Rox inked him to an eight-year, $260 million extension.
Say what you will about the Coors Field bump. Arenado is a special all-around player in the midst of his prime at 27 years old. Enjoy it.
No. 2: Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts was named the American League MVP in 2018. He also snagged an AL batting title with a .346 average and won a third straight Gold Glove for his play in right field.
He's just 26 years old and, despite the Boston Red Sox's early pitching-based struggles, he continues to be in the conversation for the best player in baseball now and going forward.
Except, of course, for the existence of...
No. 1: Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels
With a historic 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension in his bank account, Mike Trout is MLB's unassuming alpha dog.
We could cite stats, such as his league-leading OBP (four years in a row) or the fact that he averaged 34 home runs a year between 2012 and 2018. We could rattle off awards won, like his two MVPs and six Silver Sluggers. But what's the use? You know Trout. You understand he's a five-tool, generational talent who's only 27 years old.
We get to keep watching him. Halos boosters get to keep cheering him. Everyone wins...except opposing pitchers.
All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and MLB.com.