Nick Bosa Stopped Tweeting About Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick Because of 49ers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As he prepares to enter the NFL, Ohio State Buckeyes star Nick Bosa has altered his tweeting habits to avoid any social media controversy.

In a feature published Tuesday, ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg noted Bosa previously expressed support for President Donald Trump and was critical of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Bosa explained he felt compelled to tone down his usual self.

"I had to," he said. "There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."

Particularly last spring, some of Bosa's past opinions began gaining traction online.

His decision to delete the tweets in question points to the heightened awareness athletes are beginning to feel toward their social media profiles.

In December, Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray apologized for tweets he posted years ago that included homophobic language. Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader told reporters last July he was "young, immature and stupid" when he wrote homophobic and racist messages between 2011-12. Weeks later, Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner issued a similar apology for past tweets.

If they're not doing it already, more incoming rookies are likely to follow Bosa's strategy and adopt a proactive approach toward Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Bosa's past Twitter activity is unlikely to alter his draft stock, though. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected him to be the No. 2 overall pick to the 49ers in his most recent mock draft.