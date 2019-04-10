The Best and Worst UFC Interim Title Fights

0 of 6

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 236 on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta is headlined by not one, but two, interim title clashes.

In the main event, Max Holloway moves to 155-pounds to take on Dustin Poirier for the lightweight title. And Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the co-main event for the interim middleweight belt.

In the UFC's history, there have been 19 interim title fights. That number goes up by two after the weekend but also makes the realization that the UFC is using the interim tag more and more in their current era. With all those prior fights, it makes one wonder what were the best, and worst, interim title fights.

But what makes an interim title fight good or bad?

It is not simply the quality of the fighters or the quality of the fight, but also the title itself. Was it needed? What was the purpose of the UFC's decision to institute the belt, and what happened after the fight? All of those factors play a role in determining the quality of the contest. If it is just used as a marketing ploy to try and trick consumers into buying a title fight, it certainly hampers the aura of the bout.

As such, we take a look back to six interim title fights. Three of the best and three of the worst interim title bouts throughout the UFC's history. Here are the interim UFC championship meetings that either shined above the rest or left fans scratching their heads.