Alvin Gentry: Anthony Davis 'Got Some Bad Advice' Amid Lakers Trade Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Alvin Gentry of the New Orleans Pelicans talks to Anthony Davis #23 against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Anthony Davis has likely played his last game with the New Orleans Pelicans, but head coach Alvin Gentry doesn't think the situation had to unfold quite like this. 

"He's a good kid," Gentry said of Davis, per Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune. "I think he got some bad advice, if you want me to be frank."

Davis requested a trade from the team in January. Although he wasn't dealt before the regular-season deadline, he is expected to be moved during the offseason.

He informed the Pelicans he wouldn't sign an extension if offered.

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly the most interested team, offering a package that included, among others, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davis also reportedly showed interest in signing a long-term deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.

However, Gentry may be holding out hope that the All-Star remains in New Orleans. Although the team finished with a 33-49 record this season, he has faith in a 2019-20 turnaround:

Jrue Holiday will have to be the key if Davis is indeed traded away.

