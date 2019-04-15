Controversial MLB Trade Ideas That Would Ignite Fanbases

1 of 8

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The appropriate question to ask right now is why the heck the Washington Nationals would trade Anthony Rendon, who's been one of the National League's best players since 2017, at any point in 2019.

They likely won't, but they'll have to consider it if they find themselves in the same spot this year as they did with Bryce Harper last season.

Though Washington's ownership nixed it, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Nats had a deal in place to trade Harper to the Houston Astros last July 30. There was a second chance for a trade in August when the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers.

Harper wasn't on the block because the Nationals were bad, necessarily. Yet they were struggling to keep pace with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, so there was some logic in getting something for the 2015 National League MVP before free agency beckoned him in the winter.

Given how much more hotly contested this year's NL East race figures to be, the Nationals might ultimately be left behind again. In that scenario, the temptation to cash in Rendon's value—which is presently being inflated by a 1.333 OPS—before his own free agency beckons after this season could be too strong to pass up.