IPL 2019: Leading Run-Scorers, Top Wicket-Takers, Averages and More T20 Stats

Chennai Super Kings replaced Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the standings in the 2019 Indian Premier League after winning by seven wickets on Tuesday.

There was a little more than two overs to spare when the Super Kings confirmed their fifth win of the season. It helped that Faf du Plessis was 43 not out.

His performance was in sharp contrast to Kolkata's Chris Lynn, who didn't put up a single run before being bowled lbw by Deepak Chahar. The latter claimed a trio of wickets during a dominant display to become one of the season's top wicket-takers.

There was scant consolation for the Knight Riders' Andre Russell, who added a half-century worth of runs to move up the list of the league's most prolific scorers.

Tuesday Score and Standings

Chennai Super Kings (111/3) bt. Kolkata Knight Riders (108/9)

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 349

2. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 263

3. Andre Russell (KKR): 257

4. Lokesh Rahul (KXI): 217

5. Shreyas Iyer (DC): 215

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 11

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 9

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 9

4. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 8

5. Shreyas Gopal: 8 (RR)

6. Sandeep Sharma (SRH): 8

Best Batting Average

1. MS Dhoni (CSK): 156.00

2. Andre Russell (KKR): 128.50

3. Faf du Plessis: 97.00

4. David Warner (SRH): 87.25

5. Marcus Stoinis: 74.00

Best Bowling Average

1. Alzarri Joseph (MI): 2.00

2. Harbhajan Singh (CSK): 11.71

3. Mohammad Nabi (SRH): 12.42

4. Shreyas Gopal (RR): 12.75

5. Imran Tahir (CSK): 13.11

Russell sent five deliveries to the boundary and three more for sixes. While the not out score was a respectable one, Russell's 50 came slowly, off 44 balls.

It would have helped if he had received stronger support. Not only was Lynn blanked, but skipper Dinesh Karthik managed only 19 runs off 21 balls.

Defending champions Chennai had Chahar to thank for keeping the Knight Riders' usually formidable batting order quiet:

Chahar saw off Lynne and his deliveries also led to Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana each being caught out.

The Super Kings even benefited from MS Dhoni being alert at the wicket. He stumped both Shubman Gill and Piyush Chawla.

Later, Du Plessis was in no mood to be moved as he hit three fours. Unlike Russell, Du Plessis was ably assisted by his teammates:

Having been set only a modest total to chase, the Super Kings always looked like maintaining their perfect record at home in this campaign. They already look like the class of the league.