Yasiel Puig, Chris Archer, David Bell Suspended for Roles in Reds-Pirates Brawl

Cincinnati Reds' Yasiel Puig (66) pulls away from Tucker Barnhart (16) as he attempts to re-enter a bench clearing during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has been suspended five games for sparking a benches-clearing brawl by throwing behind Cincinnati Reds first baseman Derek Dietrich on Sunday. Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig (two games) and manager David Bell (one) were also disciplined for their actions in the altercation. 

MLB Communications announced that Puig and Bell will begin serving their suspensions Tuesday, while Archer's ban is subject to appeal:

All three were fined an undisclosed amount of money.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

