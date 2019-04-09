Yasiel Puig, Chris Archer, David Bell Suspended for Roles in Reds-Pirates Brawl

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has been suspended five games for sparking a benches-clearing brawl by throwing behind Cincinnati Reds first baseman Derek Dietrich on Sunday. Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig (two games) and manager David Bell (one) were also disciplined for their actions in the altercation.

MLB Communications announced that Puig and Bell will begin serving their suspensions Tuesday, while Archer's ban is subject to appeal:

All three were fined an undisclosed amount of money.

