Look: Patrick Reed's 2019 Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Masters golf champion Patrick Reed gets some make-up before his CNBC television interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/Associated Press

Patrick Reed's choices for Tuesday's Champions' Dinner at the 2019 Masters have been revealed:

The winner in 2018, Reed's selection won't come cheap for those on the guest list at Augusta National Golf Course:

Even so, the  28-year-old has earned some props for the hearty fare he chose:

It's hardly a surprise Reed nailed setting the menu, since he's had faith in what he wants for a long time:

Reed's theme has been to "fatten those boys up a little," per Will Gray of NBC's Golf Channel. Bloating the competition shouldn't be a problem with steak as the main and a side order of macaroni and cheese for good measure.

Reed could hardly have picked a richer dessert than Chocolate Crunch and praline cheesecake.

The heavy food on the agenda is all part of Reed's cunning plan, as he joked about losing weight in preparation for this feast because he needs "to leave a little room to be able to fit back into (the jacket)."

