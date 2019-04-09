Look: Patrick Reed's 2019 Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

Look: Patrick Reed's 2019 Masters Champions Dinner Menu RevealedApril 9, 2019
Patrick Reed's choices for Tuesday's Champions' Dinner at the 2019 Masters have been revealed:
Golf Digest @GolfDigest
Patrick's Reed's Champions Dinner menu has been revealed. 👀 (📷: @ZachKleinWSB) https://t.co/GArkK0B5Mc
The winner in 2018, Reed's selection won't come cheap for those on the guest list at Augusta National Golf Course:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Tonight’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu arranged by Patrick Reed. Bottles of wine retail for $60 and $100 each. https://t.co/2Uk5DVNOXI
Even so, the 28-year-old has earned some props for the hearty fare he chose:
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Patrick Reed's menu for the Masters championship dinner: bone-in rib-eye, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, creamed corn and Caesar salad. Bringing it.
It's hardly a surprise Reed nailed setting the menu, since he's had faith in what he wants for a long time:
Will Gray @WillGrayGC
Patrick Reed said he’s known what he would serve for Champions’ Dinner at the Masters since he was 13 years old. Tonight he gets his chance. https://t.co/RtgUMUDtXn
Reed's theme has been to "fatten those boys up a little," per Will Gray of NBC's Golf Channel. Bloating the competition shouldn't be a problem with steak as the main and a side order of macaroni and cheese for good measure.
Reed could hardly have picked a richer dessert than Chocolate Crunch and praline cheesecake.
The heavy food on the agenda is all part of Reed's cunning plan, as he joked about losing weight in preparation for this feast because he needs "to leave a little room to be able to fit back into (the jacket)."
Best Odds and Picks for the Full Masters Field 💰