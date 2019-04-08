Video: UVA's De'Andre Hunter Hits Ice-Cold 3 to Tie Up National Championship

Video: UVA's De'Andre Hunter Hits Ice-Cold 3 to Tie Up National ChampionshipApril 9, 2019
After seeing their 53-43 lead turn into a 68-65 deficit, the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers needed sophomore swingman De'Andre Hunter to hit a three to tie the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 68 in Monday night's NCAA national championship.
Junior guard Ty Jerome drove toward the rim, which drew three Red Raiders to him and left Hunter wide-open in front of the Cavaliers' bench with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.
The sophomore sunk his shot, which proved to send the game into overtime.
Hunter finished regulation with a game-high 22 points.
