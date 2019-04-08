Video: UVA's De'Andre Hunter Hits Ice-Cold 3 to Tie Up National Championship

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

After seeing their 53-43 lead turn into a 68-65 deficit, the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers needed sophomore swingman De'Andre Hunter to hit a three to tie the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders at 68 in Monday night's NCAA national championship.

Junior guard Ty Jerome drove toward the rim, which drew three Red Raiders to him and left Hunter wide-open in front of the Cavaliers' bench with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.

The sophomore sunk his shot, which proved to send the game into overtime.

Hunter finished regulation with a game-high 22 points.