Watch Jarrett Culver Finish Clutch Layup to Give Texas Tech Lead vs. UVA

Watch Jarrett Culver Finish Clutch Layup to Give Texas Tech Lead vs. UVAApril 9, 2019
Jarrett Culver has been the Texas Tech Red Raiders' best player all season, and the sophomore guard stepped up in a critical moment of Monday's NCAA men's basketball national championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
With Tech trailing the Virginia Cavaliers 65-64, Culver spun around De'Andre Hunter and sank a left-handed layup with 35.1 seconds remaining.
Despite Culver's heroics, the Red Raiders couldn't hold their led and went into overtime against Virginia.
UVa Takes Down TTU in Epic OT Title Game