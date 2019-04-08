Watch Ty Jerome Drill 3-Pointer to Give UVA Halftime Lead in NCAA Championship

Watch Ty Jerome Drill 3-Pointer to Give UVA Halftime Lead in NCAA ChampionshipApril 9, 2019
The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-7 lead over the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first 10 minutes of Monday night's NCAA men's national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Texas Tech fought back to even the contest, but a three-point jumper by junior guard Ty Jerome at the halftime buzzer gave Virginia the lead once more, 32-29.
With 9.8 seconds to halftime, Jerome drove the lane before dishing to sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter in the corner. Hunter pursued the basket, drawing three Texas Tech defenders, before returning the favor to Jerome.
Jerome was left open and made the Red Raiders pay for it with his second three of the game. At the half, Jerome had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Each team is fighting for the first national championship in men's basketball program history.
