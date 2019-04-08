Watch Ty Jerome Drill 3-Pointer to Give UVA Halftime Lead in NCAA Championship

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-7 lead over the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first 10 minutes of Monday night's NCAA men's national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Texas Tech fought back to even the contest, but a three-point jumper by junior guard Ty Jerome at the halftime buzzer gave Virginia the lead once more, 32-29.

With 9.8 seconds to halftime, Jerome drove the lane before dishing to sophomore guard De'Andre Hunter in the corner. Hunter pursued the basket, drawing three Texas Tech defenders, before returning the favor to Jerome.

Jerome was left open and made the Red Raiders pay for it with his second three of the game. At the half, Jerome had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

Each team is fighting for the first national championship in men's basketball program history.