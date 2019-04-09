NBA Playoff Standings 2019: Latest Records, Postseason Scenarios and Predictions

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

For 3 teams, a spot in the 2019 NBA playoffs is up for grabs based on Tuesday and Wednesday's results.

The Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are each fighting for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which means none of these teams can afford for their star to sit out due to "load management."

Like last season's battle for the final spot in the West, this year's gauntlet between the Heat, Hornets and Pistons should be one for the books.

The other 15 teams are locked in, but in the Western Conference all of the seeding scenarios besides the Golden State Warriors (No. 1) have yet to be finalized.

Here's a look at the current standings and how a few of them might pan out.

NBA Standings

Eastern Conference

1. z-Milwaukee Bucks: 60-21

2. y-Toronto Raptors: 57-24

3. x-Philadelphia 76ers: 50-30

4. x-Boston Celtics: 48-33

5. x-Indiana Pacers: 47-34

6. x-Brooklyn Nets: 41-40

7. y-Orlando Magic: 41-40

8. Detroit Pistons: 39-41

9. Charlotte Hornets: 38-42

10. Miami Heat: 38-42

11. e-Washington Wizards: 32-49

12. e-Atlanta Hawks: 29-52

13. e-Chicago Bulls: 22-58

14. e-Cleveland Cavaliers: 19-62

15. e-New York Knicks: 16-64

Western Conference

1. z-Golden State Warriors: 56-24

2. y-Denver Nuggets: 53-27

3. y-Houston Rockets: 53-28

4. x-Portland Trail Blazers: 51-29

5. x-Utah Jazz: 49-31

6. x-Oklahoma City Thunder: 47-33

7. x-San Antonio Spurs: 47-34

8. x-LA Clippers: 47-34

9. e-Sacramento Kings: 39-42

10. e-Los Angeles Lakers: 37-44

11. e-Minnesota Timberwolves: 36-44

12. e-New Orleans Pelicans: 33-48

13. e-Memphis Grizzlies: 32-48

14. e-Dallas Mavericks: 32-48

15. e-Phoenix Suns: 19-62

*z-clinched conference; y-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth; e-eliminated from playoff contention

Postseason Scenarios and Predictions

The No. 8 Seed in the East

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

There's a lot on the line for Charlotte, Detroit and Miami in the hunt for the final playoff spot in the East.

First and foremost, if the Heat make it in, Dwyane Wade will be ending his career on a high note by making one last playoff run.

Coupled with his special addition to the All-Star Team back in February by Commissioner Adam Silver, showcasing his Hall of Fame skills on the big stage again before signing off will be one heck of an encore.

Problem is, that nostalgic moment is quite a long shot.

To get a berth, Miami has to win Tuesday against the Sixers and Wednesday against the Nets. In addition to that, they need the Pistons to lose both of their last two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks and for the Hornets to lose at least one of their last two against the Cleveleand Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic.

For the Hornets and Pistons, it will be an opportunity to make a return to the postseason after missing the mark the past two years.

Detroit just needs to win one game to eliminate the Heat. Even if Miami makes it to 40-42, the Pistons hold the tiebreaker over the Heat.

But if Charlotte makes it to 40-42, Detroit needs to win both because if their records are even, the Hornets win the tiebreaker due to their 4-0 record against them this season.

Normally, the end of the year finds teams tinkering with their lineups to see who they might be able to use off the bench, but for these three teams, it's do or die because all of them want to be able to postpone their summer vacation plans.

Prediction: Charlotte wins out, takes No. 8 seed

Houston and Denver Pushing for Second Place

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The sole reason why this battle between Houston and Denver for the second-place spot in the West is interesting is because of how the Rockets struggled early this season.

In fact, Houston struggled mightily.

At one point, after three straight losses, they were 11-14 and in 14th place in the Western Conference.

Now, the Rockets have fought all the way back to contend for the second-best record in a loaded West.

That's quite an accomplishment, and may be why James Harden could take home his second-straight MVP award.

Houston only has one game left, so they have to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to have a chance and the Nuggets have to lose two straight.

If Denver wins one and both teams end the regular season at 54-28, the Rockets get the No. 2 seed because they own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets.

As for Denver, they have been pretty steady all year.

Anchored by the brilliant play of their All-Star center Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have made the leap to contenders.

Last season, they missed the playoffs in a head-to-head battle with Minnesota. This year, they already have their ticket to the postseason punched.

It's the first time Denver is making the playoffs since 2013. They face the Jazz and the Timberwolves to close out their schedule and they usually play very well against both. Unless they rest players, they'll take care of business.

Prediction: Denver keeps No. 2 seed

The Final Three Spots in the West

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Three teams are jockeying for position in the West for the final three spots in the standings: OKC, San Antonio and the Clippers.

If the Thunder win their last two, they have the No. 6 seed or the No. 5 seed if Utah losses their final two games because they own the tiebreaker over the Jazz.

The Spurs have had a rough year since losing Kawhi Leonard in a trade to Toronto.

And yet, here they are, hanging in there to make another postseason.

It's a testament to their organization and coaching staff.

They and the Clippers each have one game left this year on Wednesday. If they both win or both lose, they stay in the same spots because San Antonio owns the tiebreaker over L.A.

If OKC loses one of its last two, the Spurs move up to No. 6.

The Clippers could move up to No. 6 if San Antonio loses and the Thunder lose two.

No team wants that No. 8 seed because that means they'll face the Warriors.

Prediction: Spurs get sixth spot, OKC finishes at No. 7 and Clippers land at No. 8.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.