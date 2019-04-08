Conor McGregor Reportedly Under Investigation in Ireland for Alleged Bar Fight

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Conor McGregor reacts after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months. The suspensions for both fighters are retroactive to Oct. 6. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

Police in Ireland are reportedly investigating an assault allegation against UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Niall O’Connor and Ciara Phelan of the Irish Mirror reported a man said McGregor punched him in a bar. Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at Marble Arch pub in Dublin, but did not name any suspects. 

Per O'Connor and Phelan, one source said, "McGregor was being a show off in the pub and one man didn’t like it and went up to have a word with him," while another said someone mocked the fighter for his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov before the alleged punch.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

