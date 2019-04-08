Conor McGregor Reportedly Under Investigation in Ireland for Alleged Bar Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Police in Ireland are reportedly investigating an assault allegation against UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Niall O’Connor and Ciara Phelan of the Irish Mirror reported a man said McGregor punched him in a bar. Police confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault at Marble Arch pub in Dublin, but did not name any suspects.

Per O'Connor and Phelan, one source said, "McGregor was being a show off in the pub and one man didn’t like it and went up to have a word with him," while another said someone mocked the fighter for his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov before the alleged punch.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.