2019 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy Favored Ahead of Tiger Woods, More

Just over a week after Tiger Woods ousted Rory McIlroy in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, McIlroy is the favorite to put on the green jacket at 83rd Masters Tournament.

According to Caesars, McIlroy is a +800 favorite (bet $100 to win $800) with the next golfer being Dustin Johnson at +1000.

Woods is listed fifth at +1400.

After handing McIlroy a 2 and 1 loss in the Sweet 16 of WGC-Dell Match Play, Woods lost in the quarterfinals to Lucas Bjerregaard. McIlroy entered the tournament fresh off a win at The Players Championship on March 17.

Woods' last PGA tournament victory came in the Tour Championship on Sept. 23, 2018—his first since 2013.

McIlroy has never won at the Masters, while Woods last topped the field in 2005. Patrick Reed is the reigning Masters champion.

The Masters begins on Thursday. Follow the complete schedule through Sunday on the tournament's official website.