Premier League Table: Final Week 33 2019 Standings, Results and Week 34 Fixtures

Eden Hazard danced in a goal that will live in Premier League history, scoring twice as Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-0 on Monday and closed Week 33 by temporarily moving up to third in the standings.

The Belgian took the game by the horns by evading six defenders before supplying an emphatic finish for the breakthrough, which deserves a spot in contention for 2019's Puskas Award (U.S. only):

The Hammers committed men in midfield, but Hazard's footwork to beat their last line of defence was exquisite, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Hazard collected his second in the 90th minute and finished low past Lukasz Fabianski to finally put their win beyond doubt.

The Blues may struggle to hold their position in Week 34, however, as they prepare to face leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Manchester City can temporarily retake the Premier League lead if they win away at Crystal Palace a few hours prior.

The round kicks off with Newcastle United's trip to Leicester City in the second successive Friday night game. Tottenham Hotspur will look to reclaim third when they host Huddersfield Town in Saturday's early match, while West Ham are on the road against another daunting host in Manchester United.

Watford beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 in extra time on Sunday to set up an FA Cup final clash against the Citizens on May 17. They'll hope to get a result at home to Arsenal on Monday as they keep up their search for European qualification, and the Gunners attempt to claw onto a top-four spot.

Week 33 Results

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Newcastle United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Leicester City

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United

Premier League Table (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Chelsea 33, +23, 66

4. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

5. Arsenal 32, +25, 63

6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Leicester 33, +2, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

9. Everton 33, +4, 46

10. Watford 32, 0, 46

11. West Ham United 33, -9, 42

12. Crystal Palace 33, -4, 39

13. Bournemouth 33, -17, 38

14. Burnley 33, -20, 36

15. Newcastle United 33, -12, 35

16. Brighton 31, -14, 33

17. Southampton 32, -17, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 33, -44, 14

Via the Premier League.

Week 34 Fixtures

Friday, April 12

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Huddersfield Town, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Fulham vs. Everton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. West Ham United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, April 15

Watford vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Week 34 Preview

Although Liverpool keep their two-point cushion at the Premier League summit for now, City's game in hand and superior goal difference gives them two important advantages.

The Reds can't afford anymore disruptions after already losing a seven-point lead, and Chelsea threaten to throw Jurgen Klopp's men off-piste after clinching their third win in a row.

Hazard's magical opening strike was a top highlight of Chelsea's year, never mind the match, and he's on the verge of marking his best scoring season to date as the winger wheels his way to Merseyside, per Squawka:

Liverpool host Porto in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, while the Blues will have two days less rest as they host Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League's last eight on Thursday.

The trip back from the Czech Republic is an added bother for Maurizio Sarri's side, as is the fact Mohamed Salah recently ended his eight-match run without a goal in their 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday:

Selhurst Park has been a difficult place to get points at times this season, and Manchester City will be tested against a Crystal Palace team that's beaten Tottenham Hotspur and drawn against Arsenal there this term.

Manchester United's next league encounter is at home to West Ham, who are now without a win in eight away games across all competitions.

That works in favour of United after they've lost three of their last four games. Two of those came against Wolves, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was disappointed after a second straight loss at Molineux, via the Manchester Evening News:

The Red Devils welcome Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday and have other distractions in view, something that could leave the Old Trafford hosts susceptible to another upset.