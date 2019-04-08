Tyler Austin Traded to Giants from Twins for Minor League OF Malique Ziegler

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants announced Monday they have received first baseman Tyler Austin in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Minor league outfielder Malique Ziegler will head to Minnesota in exchange for the slugger.

Austin had only appeared in two games this season, getting one hit—a double—in four at-bats.

The 27-year-old appeared in 69 games last season while splitting time with the Twins and New York Yankees, hitting 17 home runs with a .230/.287/.480 slash line. Although he has been inconsistent in his young career, the power showed he still has the potential to make an impact in the majors.

He then impressed during spring training with a .354 batting average and three home runs in 48 at-bats.

Unfortunately, there didn't seem to be room for him on the Minnesota roster with C.J. Cron manning first base and Nelson Cruz serving as the designated hitter.

Austin was then designated for assignment Saturday, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

The right-hander will hope to get more opportunities in San Francisco, especially if he can platoon with Brandon Belt at first base.

Minnesota will hope to get some production out of Ziegler, a 22-year-old in A-ball. He hit .235 with a .327 on-base percentage in 50 games at Low-A last year, adding four home runs and seven stolen bases.