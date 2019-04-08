Dwayne Haskins Rumors: QB Is 'Sinking,' May Be 4th QB Taken in 2019 NFL Draft

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For much of the predraft process, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been widely projected to be the second quarterback off the board in April's draft, behind only Oklahoma's Kyler Murray. But that perception might be changing.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote in his column Monday: "In fact, I keep hearing Haskins is sinking, and may be the fourth passer picked in this draft."

He added that Haskins could "plummet," though noted it could be "late-prep lying."

