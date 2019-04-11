The Most Plausible NFL Draft-Day Trades

7 of 7

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Get: Round 4 pick (No. 138 overall)

Philadelphia Eagles Get: RB Duke Johnson, Round 6 pick (No. 189 overall)

Given that the Cleveland Browns picked up Kareem Hunt this offseason, it's no surprise that third-down back Duke Johnson requested a trade. The Philadelphia Eagles have been reported as one of the teams interested in the 25-year-old, despite their recent acquisition of Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears.

As Jeff Kerr reported for 247 Sports, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on a recent radio appearance in Philadelphia that no deal is imminent. But he didn't rule out something being worked out either before or during this year's draft:

"Nothing is really close right now. They also had discussions with the Bears with (Jordan Howard) for quite some time before they got the deal done. I don't know what the Eagles have offered the Browns for Duke Johnson, but maybe at some point and time either the Browns come to the realization that 'hey this is a pretty good offer from the Eagles' or the Eagles say 'we offered a mid-round pick and we'll go up a round or we'll go from this player to that player.'

"Whatever it may be that sweetens the pot. So maybe the Browns want to get back, I'm making this up, a fourth-round pick. Maybe a four would get it done. Usually the timelines for these types of things are right before the draft...The (running back) position would be set if the Eagles could get something done for Duke Johnson."

A fourth-rounder would be a fair bit more than what the Eagles gave up to land Howard (2020 conditional sixth-rounder). But the two deals aren't in competition with one another, and as it happens, Philly has an extra selection in that round.

The Browns could (if needed) flip a late pick back to Philadelphia to sweeten the pot a touch in an era where tailbacks just don't fetch much on the trade market.

Pairing Howard and Johnson would give the Eagles an interesting Thunder and Lightning backfield.