NCAA Championship Game Time: UVA vs. Texas Tech 2019 Start Time, TV Info

It will be the battle of the defenses when top-seeded Virginia meets third-seeded Texas Tech in Monday night's NCAA championship game in Minneapolis.

The Cavaliers and Red Raiders may be ready to put on a defensive performance for the ages in the title game. At least that's what the numbers say.

Virginia allows 55.5 points per game, while Texas Tech gives up 58.8. The Red Raiders limit their opponents to 36.8 percent shooting from the floor, while Virginia allows their opponents to shoot at 38.4 percent. Three-point shooting against either one of these teams is even more challenging, as Cav opponents shoot 28.7 percent from beyond the arc, while Tech's opponents nail just 29.3 percent of their shots from long distance.

Both teams should be expected to put their best defensive efforts on display. Points and good looks at the basket are likely to be at a premium.

While some fans may be more interested in the kind of brilliant offensive show that teams like Duke and North Carolina might have been able to put on display, defensive enthusiasts will not be shortchanged.

Head coaches Tony Bennett of Virginia and Butch Beard of Texas Tech know that it will take solid offensive execution to win this game. Each team has some key offensive weapons that could make the difference and create the first NCAA basketball title in either school's history.

Championship Game

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS

Virginia's key offensive threats

Guard Kyle Guy

The Cavaliers were teetering on the brink of getting knocked out of the tournament in the national semifinals by Auburn, but Guy came through with a three-points from the right corner with nine seconds left in the second half, and then made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in the game to give Virginia the 63-62 win.

Guy admitted he was "terrified" when he stepped to the line, but he calmly made the first two free throws, waited through a timeout, and hit the winner.

Guy is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and he is shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 82.5 percent from the line. However, he could be a difference maker because he is quite accurate from beyond the arc as he is connecting on 42.5 percent of his shots from distance.

More than the numbers, Guy has already proven he can come through under the bright lights, and after his performance when all seemed lost against the Tigers, he should not be intimidated against the Red Raiders.

Guard De'Andre Hunter

Hunter is one of the best all-around players in college basketball and he has a chance to be a lottery pick this spring. He has size and strength (6'7", 225 pounds) and can defend, and he also has the offensive skills to come through here.

Hunter is averaging 14.9 ppg while shooting 52.1 percent from the floor. He has also shown he can hit the long shots, as he is connecting on 42.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Hunter has been in double figures in every game throughout the tournament.

Guard Ty Jerome

Jerome is one of the key players that Bennett will lean on in this game, and while his best attribute may be his defense, he has the ability to turn steals into quick points with his transition game.

Jerome is averaging 13.5 points per game and he is shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc. He takes the ball away from his opponent 1.6 times per game, and those steals can fuel fast-break attempts.

Texas Tech's key offensive threats

Guard Jarrett Culver

Culver is also likely to be a very high pick in this year's NBA draft because of his all-around ability. He is a defensive stalwart and he is also a big-time scorer who is averaging 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Culver will get right into his opponent's face on the defensive end, and he takes the ball away 1.5 times per game. The 6'5" Culver is not a big-time shot blocker (0.5 per game), but he is able to alter shots with his long arms and that can lead to missed shots that provide the Red Raiders with scoring opportunities.

Guard Matt Mooney

Mooney is averaging 11.3 ppg and connecting on 42.6 percent of his shots. However, in Texas Tech's 61-51 victory over Michigan State, he scored 22 points and connected on three three-pointers in a short span during the second half that forced the Spartans into a comeback mode after Texas Tech's lead grew to 13 points.

Beard will need a player like Mooney to step up and deliver against Virginia to take some of the heat off of Culver.

Guard Davide Moretti

Moretti was held to five points in the win over Michigan State, but he was a double-figure scorer in his four previous tournament games.

Moretti is averaging 11.4 points and connecting on 49.8 percent of his shots from the field. He has a chance to bounce back with a much stronger game against the Cavaliers than he had against the Spartans. If he is able to follow through on that, he could be a difference maker in this game.