Batista Tweets He's Retired After Loss to Triple H at WWE WrestleMania 35

There will be no second act to the Triple H-Batista storyline.

Batista formally announced his retirement from wrestling early Monday morning, hours following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35:

A six-time world champion, Batista returned to WWE for the first time since 2014 in February to set up a WrestleMania program with Triple H. The feud had been years running, dating back to the dissolution of Evolution in 2005 and then continuing nearly a decade later when Triple H and Batista had a falling out over a WWE Championship opportunity.

Batista left the company in 2014 to pursue his entertainment career. He's found success as an action star, most notably in the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

As far as his in-ring career goes, Batista will almost certainly enter the WWE Hall of Fame soon and could be a leading part of the 2020 class if the two sides decide to get back together. In addition to his six world championship reigns, Batista also was a tag team champion on four occasions and won the Royal Rumble twice.

It's clear based on Batista's outgoing message that he felt far better about ending his career on these terms rather than the 2014 sour note. His match with Triple H was arguably a low point at WrestleMania 35—two guys in or nearing their 50s should not have had the longest match on the card, especially as a spot fest—but it was still a proper ending to a legendary in-ring career.