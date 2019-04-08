Thomas Partey 'Sure' of Atletico Stay Amid Arsenal, Manchester United Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has said he is "sure" he will stay at the club this summer amid speculation linking him with a transfer.

The Ghana international has developed into a crucial part of Diego Simeone's side this season, and a number of teams are said to be interested in him, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Speaking to Cadena COPE (h/t Metro), Partey dismissed the rumours linking him with a switch in the upcoming window.

"I've grown up in Atleti and I am sure I will stay here," he said. "I don't know of another place that will understand how I play like they do here."

As Metro noted, in addition to the Red Devils and the Gunners, Manchester City have previously been linked with a move for the midfielder. It's added the 25-year-old has a release clause in his Atletico contract of €50 million (£43 million).

For a footballer who has blossomed into one of La Liga's best midfielders this season, that amount may tempt some of the sides mentioned.

Partey has started 18 times for Atletico this season, operating as either a central midfielder or tucked in from the right flank, and his positional awareness, physicality and energy are always apparent.

The midfielder has also chipped in with three goals and three assists in La Liga this season.

His goals are often spectacular (UK only):

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge commented on how Partey has improved his work on the ball this season, too:

It will come as a relief to Atletico supporters the midfielder wants to stay where he is, as speculation about a number of their star players continues to swirl.

Last month, Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal and Rob Dawson of ESPN FC reported that United and City were both interested in Atletico's Saul Niguez. The La Liga side are said to be unwilling to sell the player for anything less than his €150 million (£129 million) release clause, though.

According to Sam Lee of Goal, City have made Atletico midfielder Rodri their "priority midfield transfer target." His release clause is reported to stand at €70 million (£60 million).

Alongside Partey, the duo have both offered a fearsome presence for Atletico in central areas this season:

Given the speculation surrounding Saul and Rodri, Atletico may be set for a rejig of their midfield in 2019-20. That will only likely enhance Partey's status in the squad, especially after the strides he's made this season.

The Ghanian's style of play is perfectly suited to Simeone's mantras, and he appears well equipped to handle the extra responsibility that may fall on his shoulders at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.