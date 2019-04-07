Coach Mike Young Agrees to Contract with Virginia Tech After 17 Years at Wofford

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Virginia Tech announced Sunday that Mike Young will become the next head basketball coach after he spent his previous 17 years at Wofford.

According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, he will make about $12 million over the course of his five-year contract.

Virginia Tech President Dr. Tim Sands provided a statement about the hire:

"We are fortunate to have been able to recruit Mike Young to Virginia Tech, not only because of his proven leadership and coaching ability, but because Coach Young is home in Southwest Virginia and leads his life in the true Hokie tradition of integrity and commitment to service. I look forward to the excitement and success we will enjoy as Coach Young and his student-athletes hit the court and compete to win. Laura and I are excited to welcome Coach Young and his family to Virginia Tech and Blacksburg. We look forward to sharing our campus and the many Hokie traditions that make this place home for all of us."

He will replace Buzz Williams, who left the school to take the head coaching job at Texas A&M following the season.

Young is coming off an incredible season with Wofford, leading the team to a 30-5 record, including 18-0 in the Southern Conference. The team earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament before winning its first-ever game in that event in program history.

This performance helped Young become the Sporting News Coach of the Year in college basketball.

The 55-year-old has also proved he is more than just a one-year wonder. He took over a program that hadn't had a winning season in its seven years at the Division I level and took it to the tournament five times to go with four regular-season titles.

He posted a 299-244 career record in his time with the Terriers.

With more resources at Virginia Tech, he has a chance to find even more success:

On the other hand, the bar has been raised after Williams led the school to the Sweet 16 this year for just the second time in men's program history. The Hokies have won at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons.

After losing some key players to graduation, Young will have his work cut out for him.