Knee-Jerk MLB Trade Ideas After 2019's Opening Weeks

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs bullpen has registered somewhere between an unmitigated disaster and a smoldering dumpster fire at the onset of the 2019 season.

It's been a total team effort. The entire relief corps has been shelled to the tune of an 8.37 ERA and 2.01 WHIP. In fact, the only reliever with an ERA under 5.00 is Brad Brach, and he's pitched around six walks in four innings to post a 2.25 ERA.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1.2 IP, 32.40 ERA) has already been optioned Triple-A, while Mike Montgomery (2.2 IP, 16.88 ERA) was placed on the injured list with a left lat strain. They were replaced by Allen Webster (1.2 IP, 5.40 ERA) and Kyle Ryan (2.0 IP, 9.00 ERA), who are off to rocky starts of their own.

Even if they iron out the middle relief situation, the back of the bullpen is a question mark while Brandon Morrow watches from the sidelines and Pedro Strop (2.0 IP, 9.00 ERA) looks like anything but a shutdown option.

An early trade for Detroit Tigers closer Shane Greene could go a long way.

Greene, 30, is already a perfect 7-of-7 on save chances, allowing just two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings.

He's a free agent after the 2020 season, so he'd be more than just a rental. Plus, the Tigers should still be motivated to deal even after their unexpectedly hot start. What's more, the Cubs and Tigers have a working relationship after Chicago acquired Justin Wilson and Alex Avila in a deal that sent Jemier Candelario and Isaac Paredes to Detroit at the 2017 deadline.

Pulling the trigger on an early trade could become a necessity for the Cubs as they try to save their season.