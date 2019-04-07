Virginia's Ty Jerome: 'I Knew' Refs Wouldn't Call Double Dribble vs. Auburn

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Virginia Cavaliers defeated the Auburn Tigers 63-62 in Saturday’s Final Four game when Kyle Guy hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining, but the foul that sent him to the line may not have even been the most controversial part.

"I knew they weren’t gonna call double-dribble after they let that one go," Virginia’s Ty Jerome said of his double dribble that wasn’t called earlier in the possession, per George Schroeder of USA Today. "It’s hard to be a ref. They miss a lot. So you’ve got to play on."

Auburn had fouls to give while nursing a two-point lead on Virginia’s last possession, and the frantic back-and-forth of Jerome attempting to evade the defenders and the Tigers attempting to foul him caused him to lose control and then start dribbling again after he picked up the loose ball.

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

The officials didn’t whistle him for the violation, helping set up Guy’s three-point attempt and Samir Doughty’s foul in the corner.

It was Doughty’s foul that led to the most controversy after the game, and J.D. Collins, the NCAA’s coordinator of officiating, even addressed it with a pool reporter in the aftermath (h/t Brandon Marcello of 247Sports):

"With 0.6 seconds remaining in tonight’s national semifinal game between Virginia and Auburn, Virginia’s Kyle Guy was fouled on a three-point attempt by Auburn’s Samir Doughty. The call was made by official James Breeding, who ruled that Doughty moved into the airborne shooter, making contact with Guy while taking away his landing spot. The foul was a violation of Rule 4, Section 39.I, which states, Verticality applies to a legal position and also to both the offensive and defensive players. The basic components of the principle of verticality are: The defender may not ‘belly up’ or use the lower part of the body or arms to cause contact outside his vertical plane or inside the opponent’s vertical plane."

Guy still had to make the pressure-packed free throws, and he delivered to send the Cavaliers to Monday’s national championship game.

Virginia will have to deal with a stout Texas Tech defense that is No. 1 in the nation in KenPom’s pace-adjusted rankings. The Red Raiders hounded Michigan State's ball-handlers during Saturday's other game, holding the Spartans to 51 points in a 10-point victory.