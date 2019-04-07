WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Former friends clashed over the top prize on 205 Live as Buddy Murphy defended the Cruiserweight Championship against Tony Nese to kick off the WrestleMania 35 festivities.

Nese took the fight to Murphy early, but Murphy caught him on the top rope and dropped him gut-first on the turnbuckle to seize control of the bout. The champion worked over his opponent with a headlock as blood formed around his left eye—the first battle wound incurred at this year's extravaganza.

Nese created some separation, suplexing Murphy into the corner. The ultra-athletic Nese fired off a flurry of left hands, blocked everything Murphy threw at him and delivered a moonsault for a close two-count.

A superkick in the ropes and a modified facebuster earned Murphy a two of his own and allowed him to halt his opponent's momentum.

Nese countered Murphy's Law with a rollup for two. He followed up with an inverted spike rana.

The action continued with Nese delivering a twisting senton to Murphy on the floor. The 450 splash followed, but the challenger could not put the Aussie away.

A jumping knee from out of nowhere allowed Murphy to deliver his Murphy's Law finisher, but Nese landed too close to the ropes and was able to drape his foot over it to break the count.

An arrogant Murphy tried to mock his former friend's Running Nese finisher but found himself superkicked. The challenger delivered the Running Nese and scored the championship victory.

Result

Nese defeated Murphy

Grade

B

Analysis

As usual, the cruiserweights put in the work, delivering a match far better than the reception and reaction would indicate. They busted their asses to produce a bout that was athletic, competitive and hard-fought. The drama may have been lacking because the crowd was less-than-half-full, but that did not deter the efforts of Nese and Murphy.

The outcome was the right one given the story in place as Nese moves out of Murphy's shadow and proves he can hang with the best cruiserweights in the world. His title reign may not be a long one, particularly with Mike Kanellis gaining momentum on the show, but it was a nice moment for a guy who has been around 205 Live since the beginning.