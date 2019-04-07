WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 7, 2019
WrestleMania is The Showcase of the Immortals, and Sunday night, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the stars of WWE battled for championships, for bragging rights and for their legacies in some of the most hotly anticipated matches of the year.
History was made at the top of the card, where Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch clashed in a Triple Threat Winner Take All match for the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
Brock Lesnar returned to a stage he has dominated for years, defending his Universal Championship against 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins.
Kofi Kingston's 11-year journey culminated in a WWE Championship opportunity against "The Planet's Champion" Daniel Bryan, Triple H's legendary career was on the line against former protegee Batista and Kurt Angle wrestled his farewell match against the hated Baron Corbin.
Those bouts headlined a 16-match card that featured the most stacked roster in the industry and several matches and moments fans will be talking about for decades.
Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy
Former friends clashed over the top prize on 205 Live as Buddy Murphy defended the Cruiserweight Championship against Tony Nese to kick off the WrestleMania 35 festivities.
Nese took the fight to Murphy early, but Murphy caught him on the top rope and dropped him gut-first on the turnbuckle to seize control of the bout. The champion worked over his opponent with a headlock as blood formed around his left eye—the first battle wound incurred at this year's extravaganza.
Nese created some separation, suplexing Murphy into the corner. The ultra-athletic Nese fired off a flurry of left hands, blocked everything Murphy threw at him and delivered a moonsault for a close two-count.
A superkick in the ropes and a modified facebuster earned Murphy a two of his own and allowed him to halt his opponent's momentum.
Nese countered Murphy's Law with a rollup for two. He followed up with an inverted spike rana.
The action continued with Nese delivering a twisting senton to Murphy on the floor. The 450 splash followed, but the challenger could not put the Aussie away.
A jumping knee from out of nowhere allowed Murphy to deliver his Murphy's Law finisher, but Nese landed too close to the ropes and was able to drape his foot over it to break the count.
An arrogant Murphy tried to mock his former friend's Running Nese finisher but found himself superkicked. The challenger delivered the Running Nese and scored the championship victory.
Nese defeated Murphy
B
As usual, the cruiserweights put in the work, delivering a match far better than the reception and reaction would indicate. They busted their asses to produce a bout that was athletic, competitive and hard-fought. The drama may have been lacking because the crowd was less-than-half-full, but that did not deter the efforts of Nese and Murphy.
The outcome was the right one given the story in place as Nese moves out of Murphy's shadow and proves he can hang with the best cruiserweights in the world. His title reign may not be a long one, particularly with Mike Kanellis gaining momentum on the show, but it was a nice moment for a guy who has been around 205 Live since the beginning.
Women's Battle Royal
The women of WWE battled in a battle royal Sunday. Participants included Maria Kanellis, Nikki Cross, Candice LeRae, Ember Moon, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Kairi Sane, Zelina Vega, Carmella and Dana Brooke.
The first major elimination came in the form of Cross, who was dumped by Asuka. Moon eliminated last year’s winner Naomi and dropped Rose with The Eclipse. Her run was short-lived as Lana sent her packing.
Kairi Sane delivered a big spinebuster to Lana and teased the In-Sane Elbow but Logan nearly eliminated her. She held on, preserving her entry in the match. Meanwhile, The Riott Squad teamed up and eliminated The Ravishing Russian.
Back in the ring, Sane delivered her elbow drop to Logan. Unfortunately for The Pirate Princess, Riott delivered a superkick that eliminated her.
The Riott Squad teamed up to drop Vega and Asuka before surrounding Brooke and bullying her. The NXT export fired off a comeback and eliminated Riott to a big pop. Morgan was dumped next as Brooke delivered her best showing in some time.
Vega and Brooke were dumped by Deville and Rose. The Golden Goddess was out next, courtest of a superkick from James. The future Hall of Famer paid dearly for the elimination as Deville knocked her to the floor.
Down to Logan, Deville and Asuka, the action picked up quickly as the latter two found themselves on the floor. Just as Logan thought she won, though, Carmella entered the ring and revealed she had not been eliminated.
The two paired off, teasing a few eliminations until The Princess of Staten Island delivered a superkick that ended Logan’s night in disappointment.
Carmella won
C-
There were some clever spots and some fun interactions but this was like any other battle royal, and that's not necessarily a compliment.
The booking was interesting in that so much attention had been paid to The Riott Squad tearing things up as a team, only to have Dana Brooke of all people thwart that and dump two of the three members. It was nice to see Brooke get that moment, in front of a crowd that wanted to see her succeed, but it was out of character.
Then there were Deville and Rose, whose dissension was a big part of SmackDown Live but did not factor into this match at all.
Carmella winning is harmless. She is over, she has great charisma and is a former champion. It just feels somewhat anticlimactic considering the potential for storyline continuity that was not followed up on.