Virginia vs. Texas Tech: Odds, Final Predictions for 2019 NCAA Championship Game

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Virginia Cavaliers were hanging by a thread in their national semifinal game against Auburn. Down by four points with less than 10 seconds remaining, all seemed lost.

Somehow, Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy did not get the message. He hit a three-point shot from the corner to cut the deficit to two points with nine seconds remaining.

The Cavs subsequently fouled Auburn's Jared Harper and he made one of two free-throws, extending the lead to two points at 62-60.

That's when controversy ensued as the officials missed a double-dribble call and Guy was fouled on a subsequent three-point attempt by Auburn's Samir Doughty with 0.6 seconds remaining. The guard admitted he was "terrified" to CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson when he went to the line, but he converted all three free throws and Virginia emerged with a 63-62 victory.

"That was me focusing," Guy said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. "I knew they called a foul. I knew that I got behind the line for three shots because I practiced that. I just literally told myself that we dream of these moments, and to be able to make one happen was special."

That's quite a bit of redemption for a Virginia team that lost its 1 vs. 16 game a year ago in the opening round.

Virginia will face Texas Tech in Monday night's title game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will be televised by CBS.

No.1 Virginia vs. No.3 Texas Tech Game Info



When: Monday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Virginia is a one-point favorite and the total in the game is 118.5, per B/R Betting.

Texas Tech earned its spot in the final with a 61-51 triumph over the Michigan State Spartans. The Red Raiders used their ferocious defense and an effective offense led by Matt Mooney to build a 13-point second-half lead.

The Spartans would eventually cut the lead to one point, but the Red Raiders put a stop to the rally when star Jarrett Culver hit a jump shot with 2:29 remain and they were able to pull away in the final moments.

Mooney finished the game with 22 points, and that included three three-pointers within a three-minute span in the second half. Mooney was praised by Texas Tech head coach Butch Beard.

"He's obviously very, very talented, but the thing that impressed me tonight was just his courage, wanting to make those big plays in big moment," Beard said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Prediction

The NCAA Championship Game will not be an offensive show that features the Cavaliers and Red Raiders going up and down the court and exchanging fast-break points.

This will be a defensive battle that features skilled, tough players who can shut down opponents.

The Cavs come into the game allowing an average of 55.5 points per game, ranking first in that category in the nation. The Red Raiders are right behind, giving up 58.8 points per game, and that's third in the national rankings.

So, here's our most confident prediction: The under is coming through. Points and possessions will be limited, and we would be shocked if there are more than 110 points scored in this game.

As for the game itself, a one- or two-point game would not be surprising. We see the Red Raiders having just enough to send the Cavaliers home without the championship they want so badly.

Final score: Texas Tech 54, Virginia 50