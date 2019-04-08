UVA vs. Texas Tech: Game Time, TV Schedule for 2019 NCAA Tournament Final

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

On Monday night, either Virginia or Texas Tech will earn its first NCAA men's basketball title.

After surviving an overtime scare to beat Purdue, Virginia narrowly advanced to the national championship game with a 63-62 victory over Auburn. Even though controversy has clouded their recent victory, the top-seeded Cavaliers are still a deserving contender with just three losses (two to Duke) in their portfolio.

Despite taking a treacherous path through the tournament, Texas Tech has avoided late drama with a 10-point average margin of victory. Winners of 14 of their last 15 contests, the Red Raiders will look to conclude their first-ever trip to the men's Final Four with a championship.

Neither school plays the most aesthetically appealing style of basketball, but Monday's clash is as good as it gets for old-school fans of physicality and fundamentals.

Virginia vs. Texas Tech

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live

Preview

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Typically an antiquated cliché for just about any sporting event, defense will win this championship.

This matchup represents the living embodiment of two Spider-Men pointing at each other. Virginia led all Division-I schools in points allowed per game (55.4) during the regular season, and Texas Tech touts KenPom.com's best defensive efficiency rating.

Although third in offensive efficiency, Virginia slows games to a snail-like pace with KenPom's lowest adjusted tempo of 353 eligible teams. The Red Raiders hardly boast a run-and-gun attack at No. 237.

Jokes aside, oddsmakers are anticipating a finite supply of points in a nail-biter:

And no, it's not crazy to still take the under. Virginia and Texas Tech have respectively allowed 58.6 and 55.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament.

Reaching 60 could fortify a victory, but don't be surprised if each team falls short for the first time since UConn's 53-41 title win over Butler in 2011.

Someone will need to produce some offense in this methodical stalemate. Texas Tech will require a better full 40 minutes from Jarrett Culver, who went 3-of-12 for 10 points on Saturday despite recovering in crunch time. The school's leading scorer had previously tallied at least 15 points in each of the last dozen contests.

Texas Tech likely won't be able to withstand another slow start from its star guard. At least not unless fifth-year senior Matt Mooney can again match a season-high 22 points.

Virginia continues to rely exclusively on Kyle Guy, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome. Nobody outside of those three guards—who produced 50 of its 63 points against Auburn—is averaging more than 7.5 points per game.

After shooting a woeful 8-of-38 in the tournament's first three games, Guy found his form with 25 points in an Elite Eight overtime triumph over Purdue before posting 15 against the Tigers. Everyone arguing over the merit of Saturday's late foul call is glossing over the junior sinking all three free throws in a high-pressure spot.

"That was me focusing," Guy said after the semifinal win, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin. "I knew they called a foul. I knew that I got behind the line for three shots because I practiced that. I just literally told myself that we dream of these moments, and to be able to make one happen was special."

Everyone on Virginia's staff better buy something nice from Guy's wedding registry if he delivers a championship on Monday night.